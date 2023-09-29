Economy

16:56 29.09.2023

Utility tariffs to remain unchanged until end of heating season – PM

1 min read
Utility tariffs to remain unchanged until end of heating season – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that utility tariffs will remain unchanged until the end of the heating season.

"Utility tariffs remain unchanged until the end of the heating season. At the same time, we plan to increase the budget for the payment of subsidies," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

According to him, thanks to the digitalization of processes, all subsidies this year will be reassigned automatically, and those who need a subsidy and have not received it before can apply online through Diia or the Pension Fund website.

Tags: #tariffs

MORE ABOUT

17:29 14.07.2023
Shmyhal: Local budgets have enough funds to support municipal enterprises, not increase tariffs now

Shmyhal: Local budgets have enough funds to support municipal enterprises, not increase tariffs now

17:47 05.07.2023
Until war end, no need to put burden of raising tariffs on people – Shmyhal

Until war end, no need to put burden of raising tariffs on people – Shmyhal

10:58 03.07.2023
Zelenskyy slams decision to increase water supply tariffs, calls it 'shameful and unprofessional'

Zelenskyy slams decision to increase water supply tariffs, calls it 'shameful and unprofessional'

12:42 29.07.2022
Rada adopts bill on introduction of moratorium on raising gas and heat tariffs for public, compensation to Naftogaz

Rada adopts bill on introduction of moratorium on raising gas and heat tariffs for public, compensation to Naftogaz

15:00 08.07.2022
Producers associations call for moratorium on rail freight tariff increases

Producers associations call for moratorium on rail freight tariff increases

18:41 07.07.2022
Govt decides to freeze any increase in tariffs within govt's responsibility - Shmyhal

Govt decides to freeze any increase in tariffs within govt's responsibility - Shmyhal

09:30 09.05.2022
Canada announces removal of all tariffs on Ukrainian goods for one year

Canada announces removal of all tariffs on Ukrainian goods for one year

11:42 14.03.2022
NBU cancels fees for BankID system services until martial law ends

NBU cancels fees for BankID system services until martial law ends

18:50 07.03.2022
National Communications Commission initiates reduction in tariffs for roaming in EU for Ukrainians, reduction in cost of postal delivery of humanitarian cargo

National Communications Commission initiates reduction in tariffs for roaming in EU for Ukrainians, reduction in cost of postal delivery of humanitarian cargo

17:02 11.12.2021
Ukrainian cities urge govt to establish fixed tariff for electricity for schools, hospitals, kindergartens – Klitschko

Ukrainian cities urge govt to establish fixed tariff for electricity for schools, hospitals, kindergartens – Klitschko

AD

HOT NEWS

Germany approves creation of joint venture between Rheinmetall, Ukrainian defence industry

Ukraine can create large infrastructure company for water resources - Shurma

Ukrainian sovereign wealth fund can unite 76-77 strategic companies – SPF head

Results of talks between agricultural ministers: Poland insists on banning import of Ukrainian agricultural products

Shmyhal about grain crisis: We always ready to engage in constructive dialogue, but not political games

LATEST

Germany approves creation of joint venture between Rheinmetall, Ukrainian defence industry

DTEK Energy extends terms for redemption of eurobonds by another 2 days

Businessman Yaroslavsky's Sukha Balka mine resumes operation of Frunze mine after almost one year of idleness due to war

Ukrposhta increases its net loss by 27% with revenue growth by 20% in H1 2023

UGA calls to calm down and work out technical issues regarding export of Ukrainian grain to Poland

Turkish developer Bosphorus Development investing in building residential complexes in Kyiv despite war

Ukraine can create large infrastructure company for water resources - Shurma

Rada proposes legislation to reform BES changed

Ukrainian sovereign wealth fund can unite 76-77 strategic companies – SPF head

Tourism agency, Airbnb sign memo of support for post-war restoration of tourism industry in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD