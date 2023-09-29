Utility tariffs to remain unchanged until end of heating season – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that utility tariffs will remain unchanged until the end of the heating season.

"Utility tariffs remain unchanged until the end of the heating season. At the same time, we plan to increase the budget for the payment of subsidies," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

According to him, thanks to the digitalization of processes, all subsidies this year will be reassigned automatically, and those who need a subsidy and have not received it before can apply online through Diia or the Pension Fund website.