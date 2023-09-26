Economy

17:45 26.09.2023

Polish SKPL to begin operating passenger trip from Ukraine in Oct, first trip of Czech RegioJet to be launched in Nov

2 min read
Polish SKPL to begin operating passenger trip from Ukraine in Oct, first trip of Czech RegioJet to be launched in Nov

The private Polish railway company SKPL will begin operating trips from Rava Ruska to Warsaw in October, in November the Chop-Prague trip of the largest private rail passenger carrier in Central Europe RegioJet (the Czech Republic), with which Ukrzaliznytsia has two more projects planned, will be launched, head of the board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia Yevhen Liaschenko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"The connection (Rava-Ruska-Lviv with the Polish company SKPL) will be launched in October of this year. This will be the first experience of cooperation between Ukrzaliznytsia and a European company in the passenger direction. RegioJet will not have time to launch by then. They will begin operating trips Chop - Prague from about November. But this will also happen before the end of 2023. With RegioJet we now have two projects on the way: trips Chop - Prague and Przemysl - Berlin - Hannover," he said.

The head of Ukrzaliznytsia clarified that foreign carriers are allowed on the European route, since Ukrzaliznytsia does not have enough rolling stock necessary to carry out passenger transportation of this format.

"Strategically, we, of course, see ourselves as a player in this field. Over time, a European passenger company Ukrzaliznytsia can be created, as Cargo Polska appeared on the freight transportation market. But this is a complex and lengthy process. In addition, rolling stock is needed: cars, locomotives. I must admit, this is a question for more than one year," Liaschenko said.

Ukrzaliznytsia will pay SKPL for passenger transportation services on the company's rolling stock. At the same time, Ukrzaliznytsia will receive funds from ticket sales. RegioJet will operate under a different model, with full coverage of its operating costs. At the same time, the profit distribution model from the sale of tickets with Ukrzaliznytsia is still being discussed.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #liaschenko

MORE ABOUT

17:28 19.09.2023
Ukrzaliznytsia predicts reaching break-even, profit in 9M 2023, entire year of 2023

Ukrzaliznytsia predicts reaching break-even, profit in 9M 2023, entire year of 2023

09:21 19.09.2023
Passengers of Ukrzaliznytsia donate over UAH 1 mln for drones – Fedorov

Passengers of Ukrzaliznytsia donate over UAH 1 mln for drones – Fedorov

18:48 28.08.2023
Ukrainian, Polish railways agree on joint development of transportation

Ukrainian, Polish railways agree on joint development of transportation

19:42 19.06.2023
Number of wagons with grain moving to Big Odesa ports falls by 42% since early June

Number of wagons with grain moving to Big Odesa ports falls by 42% since early June

11:54 02.06.2023
Ukrzaliznytsia supervisory board takes no personnel decisions following recent searches by NABU

Ukrzaliznytsia supervisory board takes no personnel decisions following recent searches by NABU

16:25 30.05.2023
Tuesday's NABU searches in Ukrzaliznytsia related to procurement – board's chair

Tuesday's NABU searches in Ukrzaliznytsia related to procurement – board's chair

18:14 20.04.2023
Ukrzaliznytsia bans transportation of grain, some food products to Hungary

Ukrzaliznytsia bans transportation of grain, some food products to Hungary

20:17 05.04.2023
Ukrzaliznytsia in Q1 2023 increases volume of export transportation of all types of goods, except for grain

Ukrzaliznytsia in Q1 2023 increases volume of export transportation of all types of goods, except for grain

20:35 21.03.2023
Ukrzaliznytsia allows over 30 private companies to develop border transshipment complexes - Kamyshin

Ukrzaliznytsia allows over 30 private companies to develop border transshipment complexes - Kamyshin

17:58 27.02.2023
Ukrzaliznytsia chairman Kamyshin announces resignation, to head office for European integration of Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrzaliznytsia chairman Kamyshin announces resignation, to head office for European integration of Ukrzaliznytsia

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal about grain crisis: We always ready to engage in constructive dialogue, but not political games

Ukraine supplied diesel fuel to occupied Zaporizhia NPP - Haluschenko

Ukraine to get through winter for first time using only its own gas – Naftogaz

Nine members of monetary policy committee support reduction of key policy rate to 20%, two support 19% - NBU

Poland to help Ukraine expand grain exports to foreign markets while closing its own – president

LATEST

Shmyhal signs resolution on verification of Ukrainian grain exports

Shmyhal about grain crisis: We always ready to engage in constructive dialogue, but not political games

Ukraine supplied diesel fuel to occupied Zaporizhia NPP - Haluschenko

Austria will allocate EUR 1 mln for IAEA in Ukraine - Foreign Minister

State Food Service starts to compile lists of corn, soybean exporters to China

In port of Izmail, number of ships up by 2.2 times over week, in Reni down by 37.5%

Oschadbank provides Novus with UAH 400 mln loan under 5-7-9 program

Nestlé plans to increase production volumes in 2024 in Ukraine

Export of Ukrainian grain does not 'break' Polish market – KSE

Ukraine to get through winter for first time using only its own gas – Naftogaz

AD
AD
AD
AD