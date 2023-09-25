State Food Service starts to compile lists of corn, soybean exporters to China

The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection reminded interested parties about the formation of a list of persons exporting corn and soybeans to the People's Republic of China (PRC) and a list of storage locations for these goods for subsequent export to the PRC.

According to the press service of the department, this is being done to ensure compliance with the protocol of phytosanitary and inspection requirements for the export of corn and soybeans from Ukraine to the PRC.

Documents confirming the implementation of phytosanitary procedures for places where corn and soybeans are grown and stored in order to include a person in the lists must be sent by October 16 to the email of the State Food Service.

The department reminds that the basis for making a decision to refuse to issue a phytosanitary certificate or a phytosanitary certificate for re-export is the non-compliance of the regulated objects with the requirements of the phytosanitary measures of the importing country.