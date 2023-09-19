Economy

17:28 19.09.2023

Ukrzaliznytsia predicts reaching break-even, profit in 9M 2023, entire year of 2023

2 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia predicts reaching break-even, profit in 9M 2023, entire year of 2023

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia is turning a profit based on the results of January-September of this year, and will also end 2023 without losses with a small profit, Board Chairman of Ukrzaliznytsia Yevhen Liaschenko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have submitted further amendments to the financial plan, which clearly indicate that by the end of 2023 we will make a profit. From the sale of scrap metal for export, we planned to receive UAH 308 million in 2023, and UAH 887 million of net financial result in 2024. We will definitely not receive the planned additional income in 2023 [from the sale of scrap], and additional income from the export of scrap metal in 2024 is also under threat," Liaschenko said.

According to him, changes to the financial plan, which provided for a small profit, were submitted back in May.

"Ukrzaliznytsia is now breaking even. According to our forecasts, there will be a profit in nine months," the Ukrzaliznytsia board chairman said.

Liaschenko did not specify the size of the expected profit.

He also said that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal ordered the development of a break-even plan during the finalization of the financial plan for the current year.

According to Liaschenko, the financial plan for 2024 has also already been submitted and one of the components of the expected revenues, including from the sale of scrap metal. It also provides a small profit.

At the beginning of the year, JSC Ukrzaliznytsia submitted a financial plan for 2023, which, due to the large social burden and restrictions on cargo transportation, projected a loss of UAH 20.2 billion compared to the expected net loss of UAH 10.8 billion at the end of 2022.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #liaschenko

MORE ABOUT

09:21 19.09.2023
Passengers of Ukrzaliznytsia donate over UAH 1 mln for drones – Fedorov

Passengers of Ukrzaliznytsia donate over UAH 1 mln for drones – Fedorov

18:48 28.08.2023
Ukrainian, Polish railways agree on joint development of transportation

Ukrainian, Polish railways agree on joint development of transportation

19:42 19.06.2023
Number of wagons with grain moving to Big Odesa ports falls by 42% since early June

Number of wagons with grain moving to Big Odesa ports falls by 42% since early June

11:54 02.06.2023
Ukrzaliznytsia supervisory board takes no personnel decisions following recent searches by NABU

Ukrzaliznytsia supervisory board takes no personnel decisions following recent searches by NABU

16:25 30.05.2023
Tuesday's NABU searches in Ukrzaliznytsia related to procurement – board's chair

Tuesday's NABU searches in Ukrzaliznytsia related to procurement – board's chair

18:14 20.04.2023
Ukrzaliznytsia bans transportation of grain, some food products to Hungary

Ukrzaliznytsia bans transportation of grain, some food products to Hungary

20:17 05.04.2023
Ukrzaliznytsia in Q1 2023 increases volume of export transportation of all types of goods, except for grain

Ukrzaliznytsia in Q1 2023 increases volume of export transportation of all types of goods, except for grain

20:35 21.03.2023
Ukrzaliznytsia allows over 30 private companies to develop border transshipment complexes - Kamyshin

Ukrzaliznytsia allows over 30 private companies to develop border transshipment complexes - Kamyshin

17:58 27.02.2023
Ukrzaliznytsia chairman Kamyshin announces resignation, to head office for European integration of Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrzaliznytsia chairman Kamyshin announces resignation, to head office for European integration of Ukrzaliznytsia

15:11 21.02.2023
Ukrazaliznytsia creates cargo carrier company to work in Europe

Ukrazaliznytsia creates cargo carrier company to work in Europe

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to ban certain imports from Poland, Hungary unless they lift agrifood import restrictions – PM Shmyhal

Ministry of Agrarian Policy announces principles of system for limiting export of Ukrainian grain to EU

Croatian PM says they to not import Ukrainian grain

Ukraine files claims with WTO against Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, which ban import of Ukrainian agricultural products

State budget 2024 provides for UAH 30 bln to support business – Ministry of Economy

LATEST

Treeden Group opens first stage of cargo railway terminal in Poland with entry to broad gauge

Ukraine to ban certain imports from Poland, Hungary unless they lift agrifood import restrictions – PM Shmyhal

Ministry of Agrarian Policy announces principles of system for limiting export of Ukrainian grain to EU

Croatian PM says they to not import Ukrainian grain

After testing control system for import of Ukrainian grain, Slovakia to be ready to lift ban – Slovak minister

DTEK restores power supply to 38,000 consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions over week

Ukraine files claims with WTO against Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, which ban import of Ukrainian agricultural products

Romania to introduce ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products for 30 days – PM

Timber harvesting services to be transferred to ProZorro – Forests of Ukraine

State budget 2024 provides for UAH 30 bln to support business – Ministry of Economy

AD
AD
AD
AD