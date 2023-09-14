Bulgaria supports resumption of exports of Ukrainian agricultural products after Sept 15 – Shmyhal

Bulgaria supports the resumption of exports of Ukrainian agricultural products after September 15, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Bulgaria supports the resumption of exports of Ukrainian agricultural products after 15 September. Grateful to Bulgaria's Parliament, the government and Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov for the support of the Ukrainian people and Solidarity Lanes!" Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.