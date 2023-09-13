DTEK contracts 210,000 tonnes of coal in Poland

DTEK Energy plans to import about 210,000 tonnes of coal from Poland for more reliable thermal generation during the autumn-winter period, the energy holding company said in a press release on Wednesday.

As part of the fuel import contract, an agreement was reached on the supply of steam coal throughout the entire heating season, starting from September 2023 until March 2024.

As the company noted, the first batches of coal are expected this week.

"In conditions of war, unpredictable enemy actions and the increased load that the company's thermal power plants bear in recent months, additional volumes of imported fuel will make it possible to 'insure' and provide an additional margin of safety for a more stable passage by thermal generation of the coming heating season," General Director of DTEK Energy Ildar Saleev said.