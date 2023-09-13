Economy

13:53 13.09.2023

DTEK contracts 210,000 tonnes of coal in Poland

1 min read
DTEK contracts 210,000 tonnes of coal in Poland

 DTEK Energy plans to import about 210,000 tonnes of coal from Poland for more reliable thermal generation during the autumn-winter period, the energy holding company said in a press release on Wednesday.

As part of the fuel import contract, an agreement was reached on the supply of steam coal throughout the entire heating season, starting from September 2023 until March 2024.

As the company noted, the first batches of coal are expected this week.

"In conditions of war, unpredictable enemy actions and the increased load that the company's thermal power plants bear in recent months, additional volumes of imported fuel will make it possible to 'insure' and provide an additional margin of safety for a more stable passage by thermal generation of the coming heating season," General Director of DTEK Energy Ildar Saleev said.

Tags: #coal #dtek

MORE ABOUT

20:47 08.09.2023
DTEK re-equips two powerful substations to provide electricity to Kyiv for UAH 70 mln

DTEK re-equips two powerful substations to provide electricity to Kyiv for UAH 70 mln

18:30 06.09.2023
DTEK increases electricity production by 28% in May-Aug

DTEK increases electricity production by 28% in May-Aug

12:52 22.08.2023
D.Trading intends to replenish its balancing group with 1,000 MW of non-DTEK renewable energy capacity by year-end – CEO

D.Trading intends to replenish its balancing group with 1,000 MW of non-DTEK renewable energy capacity by year-end – CEO

14:30 01.08.2023
DTEK presents concept of development of Smart Grid networks on example of Kyiv region

DTEK presents concept of development of Smart Grid networks on example of Kyiv region

20:23 24.07.2023
DTEK plans to complete construction of 60 MW WPP, 50 MW SPP in Romania by late 2023

DTEK plans to complete construction of 60 MW WPP, 50 MW SPP in Romania by late 2023

16:48 24.07.2023
DTEK expects arbitration decision on Krymenergo in coming weeks

DTEK expects arbitration decision on Krymenergo in coming weeks

15:47 24.07.2023
DTEK plans to invest $120-130 mln in gas production in 2023

DTEK plans to invest $120-130 mln in gas production in 2023

09:45 23.06.2023
DTEK head at URC2023 urges businesses to invest in construction of second stage of Tylihulska WPP worth EUR 450 mln

DTEK head at URC2023 urges businesses to invest in construction of second stage of Tylihulska WPP worth EUR 450 mln

18:39 20.06.2023
DTEK attracts KPMG to cooperation to increase intl assistance to energy sector

DTEK attracts KPMG to cooperation to increase intl assistance to energy sector

10:36 09.06.2023
HPP capacity reduction due to Kakhovka HPP explosion to be offset by thermal generation to avoid outages – DTEK top manager

HPP capacity reduction due to Kakhovka HPP explosion to be offset by thermal generation to avoid outages – DTEK top manager

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signs law legalizing production of GMO products in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on state reserves – Ministry of Economy

EU should maintain ban on grain imports from Ukraine to 5 countries, but continue to expand transit - Commissioner for Agriculture

Govt proposes 2023 state budget expenditures on security, defense and IDPs increased by UAH 328.5 bln

PM: preparations for autumn-winter period in their final stage

LATEST

Ukraine wants to reduce tax burden on life and health insurance for volunteers - Shuliak

Zelenskyy signs law legalizing production of GMO products in Ukraine

Cabinet transfers Glusco filling station network to management of Ukrnafta

Zelenskyy signs law on state reserves – Ministry of Economy

EU should maintain ban on grain imports from Ukraine to 5 countries, but continue to expand transit - Commissioner for Agriculture

Cabinet identifies Naftogaz Ukrainy as supplier of last resort until end of martial law

Govt proposes 2023 state budget expenditures on security, defense and IDPs increased by UAH 328.5 bln

PM: preparations for autumn-winter period in their final stage

Ukraine to apply to WTO arbitration to get compensation for violation of GATT norms if Poland blocks export of Ukrainian grain

Poland decides not to resume imports of Ukrainian grain – PM Morawiecki

AD
AD
AD
AD