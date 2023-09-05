Economy

Major energy companies likely to have high degree of readiness by start of autumn-season period – dpty head of President's Office

The degree of readiness of main energy companies - Energoatom, Centrenergo, Ukrenergo, and DTEK - for the autumn-winter period of 2023/2024 is currently different, but the President's Office expects that by its beginning it will be high for everyone, Deputy Head of the President's Office Rostyslav Shurma said.

"I can say that the level of readiness is different, depending on the structure. There is a high and good level of readiness, there is a bad one, and there are companies where the situation is not the best today, but active work has begun, and there is 90% confidence that by the beginning of the heating season there will be fairly high readiness," he said in an interview with Forbes Ukraine, published on Tuesday.

Answering a separate question about the readiness of DTEK energy holding as a private player, he noted that "they feel they are quite ready."

At the same time, Shurma drew attention to the fact that it is possible to assess real readiness only after a deep instrumental diagnosis, which, in his opinion, institutionally now neither the state nor specialized institutions, such as the State Inspectorate for Energy Supervision, are able to do.

He expressed his conviction that the State Inspectorate for Energy Supervision should be developed in order to create a control system "with a normal diagnostic system."

In addition, Shurma noted that in order to support the energy sector, the state should use all available tools, including such as the government's program of concessional lending 5-7-9. But he noted that obtaining loans by large companies is already a matter of morality.

Tags: #energy #shurma

