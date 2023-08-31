Economy

13:34 31.08.2023

Epicenter with partner already invests EUR 1.68 mln in INTERSPORT Polska

Epicenter K LLC (Kyiv) and its business partner Paravita Holding Limited (Nicosia, Cyprus), have now invested EUR 1.684 million or PLN 7.848 million in INTERSPORT Polska S.A, a Polish sporting goods store chain operator, under the EUR 10 million investment agreement signed in April.

"The remaining amount will be received after a positive decision by the antimonopoly authority. This amount will be used, in particular, to develop the company by: improving the commercial offer, developing sales and optimizing processes and costs," INTERSPORT Polska said in a quarterly report on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE).

The company said that the existence of this agreement conditions the assumption of going concern, despite the negative capital at the middle of this year in the amount of PLN 20.777 million, or EUR 4.669 million.

Nevertheless, a meeting of shareholders is scheduled for September 26, the agenda of which includes a decision to continue the existence of the company in connection with a loss exceeding the amount of additional and reserve capital and one third of the charter capital.

As reported, recently INTERSPORT Polska, Epicenter K and Paravita Holding agreed to extend the approval period with the Polish antimonopoly regulator UOKiK from the original agreed deadline of August 31 this year.

On April 19 this year, INTERSPORT Polska concluded an investment agreement with Epicenter K, which also operates stores under the INTERSPORT brand in Ukraine, and Paravita Holding, which provides for a total investment of the partner and investor of EUR 10 million.

