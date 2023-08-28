Economy

18:48 28.08.2023

Ukrainian, Polish railways agree on joint development of transportation

Ukrainian, Polish railways agree on joint development of transportation

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia together with the Polish operator Polskie Koleje Państwowe Spółka Akcyjna (PKP S.A.) on Monday signed an agreement on the development of railway communication - the first such level since 1994, head of the Ukrzaliznytsia board Yevhen Liaschenko said.

"Together we will continue to develop border infrastructure and increase passenger and freight traffic between our countries, which will ultimately have a positive effect on our railways and the national economies of Ukraine and Poland," Liashchenko said in a press release from Ukrzaliznytsia.

In accordance with the agreement, PKP will work out measures to conclude separate agreements with Ukrzaliznytsia in the field of railway infrastructure management, freight and passenger rail transport. Also, in order to develop drafts of individual agreements, the parties will create joint working groups.

In addition, Ukrzaliznytsia and PKP agreed that the reloading of goods into wagons of a different gauge or the transfer of wagons to bogies of a different gauge is carried out not only by the receiving carrier at the border station located on the territory of his state, but also by the carrier who delivers the goods at the border station located on its territory.

At the same time, the maintenance of freight trains in both directions will be carried out by locomotives and locomotive crews of both sides in compliance with the 50/50 parity.

