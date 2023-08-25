Economy

18:53 25.08.2023

Stock Market Commission ready to allow debt securities of G7 countries to circulation in Ukraine

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission on its own initiative will allow to circulation debt securities issued by the G7 member countries: the USA, Canada, Italy, Great Britain, Germany, France and Japan.

"Information on foreign debt securities that may be admitted by the National Securities and Stock Market Commission for circulation in Ukraine and in respect of which there is interest on the part of capital market participants, as well as information on restrictions on the circulation of these securities, the Commission plans to receive from the National Depository of Ukraine," according to the message of the regulator on Friday.

It is noted that as of August 24, 2023, a total of 516 securities of foreign issuers were admitted to circulation in Ukraine, of which 412 (S&P 500 index) were initiated by the Commission.

