Economy

16:20 22.08.2023

Poland ready to independently introduce unilateral ban on import of Ukrainian grain after Sept 15 – Polish Agriculture Ministry

3 min read
Poland ready to independently introduce unilateral ban on import of Ukrainian grain after Sept 15 – Polish Agriculture Ministry

Poland, if necessary, will impose a unilateral ban on the import of Ukrainian grain after September 15, while the transit of goods will be preserved, Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said at a press conference at Polsat News on Tuesday.

He denied media reports about a split in the coalition of countries banning the import of Ukrainian grain, and that the number of European Union member states opposing Poland's position on extending restrictive measures after September 15 increased from 13 to 20.

"For the first time I hear that more countries are against it. I talked about this with many ministers from the European Union. I see an understanding that a coalition needs to be built. We must build a mechanism. I am convinced that Romania is part of the coalition," Telus was quoted as saying by the Polish edition of farmer.pl.

He also said that next week he would hold talks with representatives of Slovakia to determine together "in which direction we will move."

"At the moment, I have no doubt that there is a coalition," Telus assured.

The Polish minister stressed that maintaining the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain only until September 15 was "a political argument for further destabilizing the situation in Poland."

"We will not allow this," he assured.

The Polish government wants this issue to be settled "amicably in the European Union, so that there is no need to break down the door."

"If it is necessary... to introduce unilateral bans, we will introduce them, because we are concerned about the interests of farmers..., and there is no discussion on this topic," Telus stated.

Answering a question about the possible risks of imposing penalties on Poland if it violates the rules of the single market, the minister said that "I don't want to listen to how we Poles are frightened with fines…" and added that Poland will "pursue a tough policy in the interests of Poles."

Telus said that Poland was in dialogue with Ukraine, Lithuania and Latvia for the transit of grain through Poland.

"We are in dialogue with Ukraine, as well as with Lithuania and Latvia, in order to use their ports," he said and assured that the grain leaving Poland is not returned.

"If we are talking about the food security of Poland, the food security of Europe, then the grain must flow to Europe and must flow outside of Europe. We will help on the way," the Polish Minister of Agriculture said.

Tags: #grain #poland

MORE ABOUT

18:49 21.08.2023
European Commissioner Sinkevičius: No alternative to Ukrainian grain export through Black Sea

European Commissioner Sinkevičius: No alternative to Ukrainian grain export through Black Sea

18:34 21.08.2023
European Commissioner: EU should subsidize Ukrainian grain transit, extend ban on import to frontline countries

European Commissioner: EU should subsidize Ukrainian grain transit, extend ban on import to frontline countries

18:38 16.08.2023
Polish infrastructure too cramped for Ukrainian business - Metinvest commercial director

Polish infrastructure too cramped for Ukrainian business - Metinvest commercial director

16:24 16.08.2023
Occupiers speed up removal of Ukrainian grain from Mariupol port

Occupiers speed up removal of Ukrainian grain from Mariupol port

14:09 14.08.2023
Lithuanian business proposes to use river transport to deliver grain from Ukraine to Klaipeda

Lithuanian business proposes to use river transport to deliver grain from Ukraine to Klaipeda

20:31 11.08.2023
Ukrainians in Poland to be able to receive pensions and other types of financial assistance via intl postal transfer – govt decision

Ukrainians in Poland to be able to receive pensions and other types of financial assistance via intl postal transfer – govt decision

17:40 11.08.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting on grain exports

Zelenskyy holds meeting on grain exports

17:58 10.08.2023
Chief of Polish President's Cabinet: Hottest stage in Poland-Ukraine grain dispute is in past

Chief of Polish President's Cabinet: Hottest stage in Poland-Ukraine grain dispute is in past

17:09 10.08.2023
International efforts on resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative continue – Stano

International efforts on resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative continue – Stano

09:08 09.08.2023
Ukrainian grain shipments via Baltic ports to require investment in port infrastructure – Lithuanian PM

Ukrainian grain shipments via Baltic ports to require investment in port infrastructure – Lithuanian PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives another tranche of EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance from EU

Roadmap for preparing National Revenue Strategy already sent to IMF – MP Hetmantsev

State program 5-7-9% should be aimed at SMEs, but allow exceptions during war - Hetmantsev

Energy system can pass heating season without power outages if there are no shelling - Haluschenko

Total debt to Ukrenergo reaches UAH 59 bln, continues to grow – CEO

LATEST

Program 5-7-9 for energy restoration to be launched in near future – Energy Minister

Shmyhal: We to expand grant support for veteran businesses

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives another tranche of EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance from EU

D.Trading intends to replenish its balancing group with 1,000 MW of non-DTEK renewable energy capacity by year-end – CEO

Gambling business must pay up to UAH 7 bln in taxes for 2022 – MP Hetmantsev

Roadmap for preparing National Revenue Strategy already sent to IMF – MP Hetmantsev

State program 5-7-9% should be aimed at SMEs, but allow exceptions during war - Hetmantsev

Kernel announces plan of placing shares worth $60 mln among qualified investors

Energy system can pass heating season without power outages if there are no shelling - Haluschenko

Agrarian Ministry invites USAID to support biogas projects

AD
AD
AD
AD