Poland ready to independently introduce unilateral ban on import of Ukrainian grain after Sept 15 – Polish Agriculture Ministry

Poland, if necessary, will impose a unilateral ban on the import of Ukrainian grain after September 15, while the transit of goods will be preserved, Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said at a press conference at Polsat News on Tuesday.

He denied media reports about a split in the coalition of countries banning the import of Ukrainian grain, and that the number of European Union member states opposing Poland's position on extending restrictive measures after September 15 increased from 13 to 20.

"For the first time I hear that more countries are against it. I talked about this with many ministers from the European Union. I see an understanding that a coalition needs to be built. We must build a mechanism. I am convinced that Romania is part of the coalition," Telus was quoted as saying by the Polish edition of farmer.pl.

He also said that next week he would hold talks with representatives of Slovakia to determine together "in which direction we will move."

"At the moment, I have no doubt that there is a coalition," Telus assured.

The Polish minister stressed that maintaining the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain only until September 15 was "a political argument for further destabilizing the situation in Poland."

"We will not allow this," he assured.

The Polish government wants this issue to be settled "amicably in the European Union, so that there is no need to break down the door."

"If it is necessary... to introduce unilateral bans, we will introduce them, because we are concerned about the interests of farmers..., and there is no discussion on this topic," Telus stated.

Answering a question about the possible risks of imposing penalties on Poland if it violates the rules of the single market, the minister said that "I don't want to listen to how we Poles are frightened with fines…" and added that Poland will "pursue a tough policy in the interests of Poles."

Telus said that Poland was in dialogue with Ukraine, Lithuania and Latvia for the transit of grain through Poland.

"We are in dialogue with Ukraine, as well as with Lithuania and Latvia, in order to use their ports," he said and assured that the grain leaving Poland is not returned.

"If we are talking about the food security of Poland, the food security of Europe, then the grain must flow to Europe and must flow outside of Europe. We will help on the way," the Polish Minister of Agriculture said.