Ukraine offers Romanian companies to use Ukrainian UGS facilities – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu in Bucharest.

"In terms of bilateral trade, Romania ranks third among European countries for Ukraine. In Bucharest, we discussed with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu how we can develop trade potential that is beneficial for both our countries. Particular attention was paid to the development of the Danube ports and Black Sea trade routes. We hope that expert consultations and joint work will make it possible to abandon restrictive measures on the export of Ukrainian grain after September 15. This is important for our economy and global food security," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

Also, according to the prime minister, Ukraine offered Romania to implement a pilot project of joint border and customs control at one of the border crossing points.

"We also invite Romanian companies to use Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities, the largest on the continent. We discussed the potential for cooperation in the commercial supply of electricity between our state-owned companies," Shmyhal wrote.