Prometey threshes 45,000 tonnes of early grain

The Prometey group of companies has completed the harvest of early grain crops and harvested 45,000 tonnes of grain from 6,500 hectares in Mykolaiv region, the press service of the agricultural holding reported.

"This year, the weather conditions contributed to the growing season of cereals in the south of Ukraine, so we have an excellent result. At the same time, the well-coordinated work of the team and technical preparation for threshing contributed to the result," the report says.

The next step of Prometey will be preparing the fields for sowing winter rapeseed. In particular, there is a purchase of mineral fertilizers, tillage and preparation of equipment for sowing.

Prometey provides services for the storage, processing and logistics of crops. Prior to the Russian aggression, it owned 34 elevators in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Odesa, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Over 2021, the group of companies planned to receive $45 million in EBITDA, while in 2020 this figure reached $32.6 million, in 2019 - $30.5 million.

Prometey plans to increase its land bank from 20,000 hectares to 50,000 hectares during 2023, and in the future to increase it to 100,000 hectares.