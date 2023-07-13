Economy

14:02 13.07.2023

Prometey receives UAH 129 mln of limits from banks Vostok and MTB

The Prometey group of companies has extended cooperation with Vostok Bank (Kyiv) and MTB Bank (Odesa), which allocated UAH 60 million each to replenish working capital and implement target programs of the group's production companies, the press service of the agricultural holding reported.

"With the start of the war, these banks were the first to provide financial support to Ukrainian agricultural producers, in particular our group. We highly appreciate the trust placed in us in the face of the full-scale invasion and economic uncertainty in which the agrarian sector found itself in February 2022. The new funding will be a good help for our farmers during the harvest season," Natalia Dudnikova, the deputy head of the Prometey corporate finance sector, commented on cooperation with banks.

Prometey provides services for the storage, processing and logistics of crops. Prior to the Russian aggression, it owned 34 elevators in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Odesa, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Over 2021, the group of companies planned to receive $45 million in EBITDA, while in 2020 this figure reached $32.6 million, in 2019 - $30.5 million.

Prometey plans to increase its land bank from 20,000 hectares to 50,000 hectares during 2023, and in the future to increase it to 100,000 hectares.

