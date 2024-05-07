Press Releases

13:30 07.05.2024

PROMETEY Company Talks About Distrust of the Tax Service

Agricultural company PROMETEY has announced that tax invoices worth almost UAH 600 million have been blocked. This has led to serious financial difficulties both for the company itself and for farmers across the country who are unable to export their products on their own.

The company explains that the reasons why the tax authorities do not refund VAT are far-fetched and sometimes completely absurd. For example, UAH 1 million 340 thousand of VAT was not refunded to the company because the yield of PROMETEY farmers was higher than the average yield of the 2023 season in Mykolaiv region.

Rafael Goroyan, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PROMETEY, says that the Central Interregional Department of the State Tax Service for Large Taxpayers is encouraging illegal actions that contradict the company's principles. While the company operates honestly and pays taxes regularly. In 2023 alone, PROMETEY paid UAH 123.3 million to the state treasury.

Raphael Goroyan, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PROMETEY:

"The tax office of large taxpayers has turned into a parliament. The one who pays the most keeps the money. They want from 1% to 3% of the total VAT amount. If we work this way, there will soon be no grain in the country. The farmer will lose money. He simply will not have anything to sow".

In addition, the money that the tax authorities are not returning to the company is loan money. And there is a high risk that due to artificially created problems with VAT refunds, the company will delay payments on bank loans. This situation threatens the country's economic development, Goroyan says. "Non-payment of VAT is becoming more than just a financial problem for individual companies, it is a threat to the economy of the whole country.

