Economy

19:57 27.07.2023

Ukraine adopts amendments to Budget Code under EFF program with IMF

2 min read
Ukraine adopts amendments to Budget Code under EFF program with IMF

The Verkhovna Rada on Thursday supported at the final reading bill No. 9346-1 with amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine on ensuring the predictability of budgetary policy and strengthening debt sustainability, Head of the parliamentary budget committee Roksolana Pidlasa has said.

According to her, the adoption of the law ahead of schedule means the implementation of a new structural benchmark (No. 10) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as well as the launch of the implementation of beacon No. 12 – a revision of the Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy with a deadline for its publication before the end of September this year.

Pidlasa said that the adopted law requires that an expert opinion of the Ministry of Finance is submitted to each bill on amendments to the state budget and that such bills be considered in the Rada if there are conclusions from the Ministry of Finance on their support.

In addition, it restores the more stringent conditions for amending the law on the state budget, specified in Article 52 of the Budget Code, leaving an exception in the conditions of martial law, the revision of expenditures in the security and defense sector, she said.

Another norm of the adopted law is the restoration of medium-term budget planning from January 1, 2024, through the preparation of the Budget Declaration, which was stopped in March last year due to the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Pidlasa said.

She added that in 2023-2028, the law limits the amount of government guarantees provided by decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers to 3% of the planned revenues of the general fund of the state budget, and the maximum amount of state guarantees provided based on international treaties will be determined by the law on the state budget.

Finally, the document instructs to resume this year the development of the Public Debt Management Strategy for 2024-2026, which was also stopped due to the full-scale invasion, providing for its submission by the Ministry of Finance for government consideration by October 25, 2023, and approval it by the Government within a month from the date of adoption of the law on the state budget for 2024.

 

Tags: #budget #imf #code

MORE ABOUT

13:59 21.07.2023
PM urges leaders of local authorities to postpone expenses not aimed at bringing victory closer, resolving critical issues

PM urges leaders of local authorities to postpone expenses not aimed at bringing victory closer, resolving critical issues

09:14 04.07.2023
Ukraine receives $890 mln of second tranche of IMF EFF loan

Ukraine receives $890 mln of second tranche of IMF EFF loan

09:58 30.06.2023
IMF approves $890 mln of second EFF tranche for Ukraine – Fund

IMF approves $890 mln of second EFF tranche for Ukraine – Fund

16:44 21.06.2023
Ukraine manages to attract $51 bln to finance budget since start of war – Finance Minister

Ukraine manages to attract $51 bln to finance budget since start of war – Finance Minister

11:39 15.06.2023
Ukrainian PM discusses Ukraine recovery, raising more funds from partners with Director of IMF European Department

Ukrainian PM discusses Ukraine recovery, raising more funds from partners with Director of IMF European Department

12:43 02.06.2023
Deficit of state budget general fund up to UAH 91.3 bln in May - head of budget committee

Deficit of state budget general fund up to UAH 91.3 bln in May - head of budget committee

17:01 31.05.2023
Ukraine fulfills three benchmarks of IMF program on amendments to Budget Code, National Revenue Strategy roadmap

Ukraine fulfills three benchmarks of IMF program on amendments to Budget Code, National Revenue Strategy roadmap

09:46 23.05.2023
IMF mission for first review of EFF starts on Tuesday - fund

IMF mission for first review of EFF starts on Tuesday - fund

20:48 22.05.2023
Shmyhal, IMF European Department's director discuss Fund's role in Ukraine's reconstruction

Shmyhal, IMF European Department's director discuss Fund's role in Ukraine's reconstruction

17:40 13.05.2023
G7 finance ministers, bank governors support increase in support for Ukraine to $44 bln, ready to impose new sanctions against Russia - communiqué

G7 finance ministers, bank governors support increase in support for Ukraine to $44 bln, ready to impose new sanctions against Russia - communiqué

AD

HOT NEWS

Need of Ukraine's state budget in intl financing in 2024 to decrease to $37 bln – NBU

Zelenskyy signs law on electronic excise stamps

Ukrainian gas storage facilities already filled to 80% of needs – Shmyhal

Zaporizhia NPP puts fourth unit into hot shutdown, contrary to requirement of nuclear regulator – Energoatom

Ukraine asks to subsidize transit of agricultural products to distant ports within 30 EUR/tonne – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

LATEST

Over UAH 4.5 bln in grants issued over one year of eRobota program, about 20,000 new jobs created

NBU substantially improves forecast of intl reserves

Need of Ukraine's state budget in intl financing in 2024 to decrease to $37 bln – NBU

Banks expect rise in price of household deposits, reduction in cost of business funds and capital - NBU survey

Business associations ask govts of Ukraine, Poland to expedite signing of agreement on joint border

Turkmenistan sees no factors that could obstruct construction of gas pipeline across Caspian Sea to Europe - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine increases steel production by almost half in June 2023 y-o-y, taking 25th place in Worldsteel rating

Ukrainian retailers pay over UAH 90 bln in taxes for 2022 – Association of Retailers

Nova Poshta increases parcel delivery by 9% in H1 2023

Zelenskyy signs law on electronic excise stamps

AD
AD
AD
AD