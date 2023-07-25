Lithuania proposes to EC to support Ukrainian agricultural exports through port of Baltic States

A letter with a proposal to strengthen the transport route between Ukraine and the Baltic countries in order to support the export of Ukrainian agricultural products was sent to the leadership of the European Commission (EC) by Lithuanian Ministers of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis and Minister of Agriculture Kestutis Navickas.

"The decision of the Russian Federation to curtail the Black Sea grain initiative and the bombing of the port of Odesa worsen the already difficult situation with food security in the world," the ministers were quoted in the press service of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.

The document notes that the transport route between Ukraine and the Baltic countries can become a promising and long-term alternative for the export of Ukrainian grain, since the Baltic ports have a large throughput for agricultural products - 25 million tonnes per year for grain alone.

The ministers pointed to the possibility of applying simplified administrative procedures on the Polish-Ukrainian border, the introduction of green lines and the transfer of customs procedures to the ports of the Baltic countries, which will allow transporting several times more agricultural products both by road and rail.

"The infrastructure of the Baltic countries can become a promising and reliable transit route for Ukrainian products," the letter emphasizes.

The Lithuanian ministers called on the European Commission to actively cooperate with all EU member states to ensure the transit of Ukrainian goods, to assess the measures proposed by Lithuania, and to strengthen the alternative route of the Baltic route.