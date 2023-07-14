Economy

17:29 14.07.2023

Shmyhal: Local budgets have enough funds to support municipal enterprises, not increase tariffs now

Shmyhal: Local budgets have enough funds to support municipal enterprises, not increase tariffs now

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that the local budgets have enough money to support their own utility service companies and not increase tariffs at the moment.

"The total amount of subventions to the regions over this time [the first half of the year] was UAH 92 billion. At the same time, we can see a significant rise in revenues of local budgets. In the first half of 2023, the general fund of local budgets receiver around UAH 218 billion, which is UAH 42.5 billion more than last year," he said at a government meeting on Friday.

According to the prime minister, the balance of local budgets and budget-funded institutions is UAH 170 billion.

"This means that these funds are sufficient, in particular, to support their own utility service companies and not increase tariffs today," he said.

