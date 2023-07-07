DTEK Energy plans to continue de-mothballing of TPP units to increase their capacity by 500 MW – CEO

DTEK Energy has reactivated one unit and plans to reactivate the next unit this year at one of its plant to increase the available generation capacity by more than 500 MW, Ildar Saleev, CEO of the company, said.

"At the end of last year and the beginning of this year, we reactivated one unit, which we did not do for a long time and, if it weren't for the war, we probably wouldn't have done it any further. This allowed an additional unit to be brought into the power grid during the winter. And this year there are plans to reopen one more unit," Saleev said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He explained that these units were idle for technical reasons, therefore, reconstruction measures have been and are still being carried out. At the same time, Saleev added that this also affected the growth in the cost of planned repairs of TPPs from UAH 2.2 billion last year to UAH 3.5 billion this year.

"This is also additional funds, because if compared with the previous period, we did not do reconstruction and reactivation," he explained.

According to Saleev, the reactivation of these units will add more than 500 MW to the energy system.