Epicenter K invests UAH 7 bln in development of retail real estate since start of war

Since the beginning of the war, Epicenter K has invested UAH 7 billion in the development of retail real estate, acting head of the department for retail trade Dmytro Tanko said during the conference "From principles to actions: on the way to Ukraine Recovery Conference 2023."

"The first days of the war gave us a clear understanding that people need us. This gave us confidence that we can further develop and invest. Despite significant losses, Epicenter K last year opened two new shopping centers in Kyiv and Lviv and renovated two existing shopping centers (in Ivano-Frankivsk and Obolon district in Kyiv), and the total investment amounted to almost UAH 7 billion. Today we are working on the construction of a new shopping and entertainment center in Bucha on the site of the city destroyed during the Russian occupation. In general, the company's plans provide for investments not only in the development of retail, but also in logistics, the agricultural sector, and production," Tanko said.

He clarified to Interfax-Ukraine that investments in the shopping and entertainment center in Lviv (90,000 square meters) amounted to about UAH 2.9 billion, in Kyiv (Dniprovska Embankment, 30,000 square meters) - UAH 1.8 billion.

According to Tanko, the renovation of the shopping and entertainment center in Bucha involves not only a significant increase in the facility (from 20,000 sq m to almost 100,000 sq m), but a completely new format with an underground parking lot and dual-use premises, solar panels on the roof, etc. Approximate investments - about UAH 7 million.

According to a similar concept, with the expansion of the area by several times (up to 95,000 square meters) with increased requirements for security, comfort, inclusiveness and energy efficiency, another complex is being reconstructed in the suburbs, in Chabany. Approximate investment is about UAH 6.3 million.