Economy

14:57 16.06.2023

Epicenter K invests UAH 7 bln in development of retail real estate since start of war

2 min read
Epicenter K invests UAH 7 bln in development of retail real estate since start of war

 Since the beginning of the war, Epicenter K has invested UAH 7 billion in the development of retail real estate, acting head of the department for retail trade Dmytro Tanko said during the conference "From principles to actions: on the way to Ukraine Recovery Conference 2023."

"The first days of the war gave us a clear understanding that people need us. This gave us confidence that we can further develop and invest. Despite significant losses, Epicenter K last year opened two new shopping centers in Kyiv and Lviv and renovated two existing shopping centers (in Ivano-Frankivsk and Obolon district in Kyiv), and the total investment amounted to almost UAH 7 billion. Today we are working on the construction of a new shopping and entertainment center in Bucha on the site of the city destroyed during the Russian occupation. In general, the company's plans provide for investments not only in the development of retail, but also in logistics, the agricultural sector, and production," Tanko said.

He clarified to Interfax-Ukraine that investments in the shopping and entertainment center in Lviv (90,000 square meters) amounted to about UAH 2.9 billion, in Kyiv (Dniprovska Embankment, 30,000 square meters) - UAH 1.8 billion.

According to Tanko, the renovation of the shopping and entertainment center in Bucha involves not only a significant increase in the facility (from 20,000 sq m to almost 100,000 sq m), but a completely new format with an underground parking lot and dual-use premises, solar panels on the roof, etc. Approximate investments - about UAH 7 million.

According to a similar concept, with the expansion of the area by several times (up to 95,000 square meters) with increased requirements for security, comfort, inclusiveness and energy efficiency, another complex is being reconstructed in the suburbs, in Chabany. Approximate investment is about UAH 6.3 million.

 

Tags: #epicenter

MORE ABOUT

15:49 05.06.2023
Epicenter becomes member of eRecovery program

Epicenter becomes member of eRecovery program

14:49 18.05.2023
Epicenter K joins UN Global Compact

Epicenter K joins UN Global Compact

15:25 08.05.2023
Epicenter K will buy first batch of demining vehicles for $1 mln as part of UNITED24

Epicenter K will buy first batch of demining vehicles for $1 mln as part of UNITED24

15:42 26.04.2023
Epicenter increases sales of goods for sowing campaign by 97%

Epicenter increases sales of goods for sowing campaign by 97%

15:43 22.03.2023
Epicenter sells almost 30,000 generators since start of shelling of energy infrastructure

Epicenter sells almost 30,000 generators since start of shelling of energy infrastructure

10:15 14.03.2023
Epicenter intends to buy three land plots under its facilities in Kyiv

Epicenter intends to buy three land plots under its facilities in Kyiv

17:40 22.02.2023
UkraineInvest signs with Epicenter K, Kingspan memos on 'investment nannies' worth $370 mln

UkraineInvest signs with Epicenter K, Kingspan memos on 'investment nannies' worth $370 mln

19:49 21.02.2023
Epicenter sent 50 ambulances worth UAH 133.5 mln to Ukrainian doctors

Epicenter sent 50 ambulances worth UAH 133.5 mln to Ukrainian doctors

18:03 08.12.2022
Epicenter opens Invincible Hub free coworking in Kyiv

Epicenter opens Invincible Hub free coworking in Kyiv

19:14 25.11.2022
Ukrainians buy TVs, power banks, heaters, sunflower oil on Black Friday in 2022 – Epicenter

Ukrainians buy TVs, power banks, heaters, sunflower oil on Black Friday in 2022 – Epicenter

AD

HOT NEWS

NBU keeps key policy rate unchanged at 25% as expected

Ukrainian PM discusses Ukraine recovery, raising more funds from partners with Director of IMF European Department

Damage to environment due to bombing of military facilities in 2022 reaches almost UAH 300 bln – Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

Nuclear regulator orders to transfer last power unit of Zaporizhia NPP to cold shutdown

USA to provide financial, humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by disaster at Kakhovka HPP

LATEST

Some 19,000 houses in Nova Kakhovka and three neighboring villages damaged because of destruction of Kakhovka HPP - KSE

IAEA head, during visit to ZNPP, notes need to maintain water in its cooling pond at existing level

Ukraine, Moldova coordinate optimization of customs clearance, transportation of Ukraine's agricultural products

NBU keeps key policy rate unchanged at 25% as expected

Ukrainian PM discusses Ukraine recovery, raising more funds from partners with Director of IMF European Department

Canada opens its market for Ukrainian dairy products

Damage to environment due to bombing of military facilities in 2022 reaches almost UAH 300 bln – Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

European Commission prepares pilot facility to guarantee export to Ukraine, promotes war insurance – Vice President

We constantly expect any criminal actions at ZNPP by occupiers – Energoatom head

Nuclear regulator orders to transfer last power unit of Zaporizhia NPP to cold shutdown

AD
AD
AD
AD