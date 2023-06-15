Economy

14:38 15.06.2023

NBU keeps key policy rate unchanged at 25% as expected

1 min read
NBU keeps key policy rate unchanged at 25% as expected

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has decided to keep the key policy rate unchanged at 25%, as market participants expected, the NBU reported on its website on Thursday.

"In order to maintain exchange rate sustainability, with a view to ensuring a steady decline in inflation and creating the right conditions for a gradual easing in FX restrictions, it is important that hryvnia instruments remain highly attractive. In view of that, the NBU Board decided to keep the key policy rate at 25% per annum," the central bank said in a statement.

Keeping the key policy rate at 25% per annum from June 16, 2023 was approved by National Bank Board decision "On the Size of the Key Policy Rate" dated June 15, 2023.

The National Bank said that it will continue to deliver the monetary conditions required for maintaining exchange rate sustainability and ensuring a steady drop in inflation.

Tags: #nbu #rate

MORE ABOUT

09:29 21.04.2023
NBU allows banks to sell 20% more cash than volume of purchased non-cash

NBU allows banks to sell 20% more cash than volume of purchased non-cash

15:39 17.04.2023
NBU requests IMF technical assistance on virtual assets, digital technologies

NBU requests IMF technical assistance on virtual assets, digital technologies

12:53 17.04.2023
Transition to greater flexibility in administrative restrictions, FX exchange rate policy is not matter of near future – NBU governor

Transition to greater flexibility in administrative restrictions, FX exchange rate policy is not matter of near future – NBU governor

11:14 05.04.2023
Downside scenario in EFF confirms IMF readiness to support Ukraine even in case of worst-case scenario – NBU governor

Downside scenario in EFF confirms IMF readiness to support Ukraine even in case of worst-case scenario – NBU governor

09:23 04.04.2023
Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $32 bln – NBU

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $32 bln – NBU

15:36 28.03.2023
NBU recognizes reputation of non-sanctioned shareholders of Sense Bank as faulty, imposes ban on right to vote on 100% of its shares

NBU recognizes reputation of non-sanctioned shareholders of Sense Bank as faulty, imposes ban on right to vote on 100% of its shares

15:11 16.03.2023
Ukraine hopes to complete negotiations with IMF mission by weekend, get good news early next week – NBU governor

Ukraine hopes to complete negotiations with IMF mission by weekend, get good news early next week – NBU governor

14:48 16.03.2023
NBU decides to keep key policy rate at 25% as expected

NBU decides to keep key policy rate at 25% as expected

18:16 06.03.2023
GDP dynamics likely to be better than NBU forecast in H1 2023 – NBU dpty governor

GDP dynamics likely to be better than NBU forecast in H1 2023 – NBU dpty governor

20:51 22.02.2023
NBU estimates short-term fiscal burden from Ukrainians on EU countries at EUR 30-37 bln

NBU estimates short-term fiscal burden from Ukrainians on EU countries at EUR 30-37 bln

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian PM discusses Ukraine recovery, raising more funds from partners with Director of IMF European Department

Damage to environment due to bombing of military facilities in 2022 reaches almost UAH 300 bln – Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

Nuclear regulator orders to transfer last power unit of Zaporizhia NPP to cold shutdown

USA to provide financial, humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by disaster at Kakhovka HPP

Building new HPP on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP requires at least EUR 1 bln and five years – Ukrhydroenergo head

LATEST

Ukrainian PM discusses Ukraine recovery, raising more funds from partners with Director of IMF European Department

Canada opens its market for Ukrainian dairy products

Damage to environment due to bombing of military facilities in 2022 reaches almost UAH 300 bln – Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

European Commission prepares pilot facility to guarantee export to Ukraine, promotes war insurance – Vice President

We constantly expect any criminal actions at ZNPP by occupiers – Energoatom head

Nuclear regulator orders to transfer last power unit of Zaporizhia NPP to cold shutdown

Inflation in Ukraine grows to 0.5% in May, but falls to 15.3% y-o-y – statistics

Water level in ZNPP cooling pond sufficient to meet plant's needs – Energoatom

USA to provide financial, humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by disaster at Kakhovka HPP

HPP capacity reduction due to Kakhovka HPP explosion to be offset by thermal generation to avoid outages – DTEK top manager

AD
AD
AD
AD