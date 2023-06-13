Economy

17:18 13.06.2023

Damage to environment due to bombing of military facilities in 2022 reaches almost UAH 300 bln – Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

1 min read
Damage to environment due to bombing of military facilities in 2022 reaches almost UAH 300 bln – Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

Damage to the environment due to attacks on military facilities by invaders in 2022 alone is estimated at UAH 298 billion, Major Vladyslav Dudar, representative of the Department of Environmental Safety and Mine Action of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, has said.

As Dudar said at a roundtable at the Military Media Center, the relevant assessment, taking into account pollution of territories and emissions into the atmosphere, was carried out as part of the work of a joint working group with the participation of specialists from the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

The Military Prosecutor's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine registered the relevant criminal proceedings based on all the facts of the bombings.

"During this year [2023], we examined about 40 objects. Now, the State Environmental Inspectorate is conducting the appropriate calculations," the representative of the Ministry of Defense added.

Tags: #environment

MORE ABOUT

16:50 21.03.2023
Scientists urge power engineers to abandon construction of Kaniv PSPP in favor of preserving unique archaeological complex

Scientists urge power engineers to abandon construction of Kaniv PSPP in favor of preserving unique archaeological complex

10:56 08.11.2022
Ukraine submits more than 40 applications for EU environmental grant program LIFE - Minister of Natural Resources

Ukraine submits more than 40 applications for EU environmental grant program LIFE - Minister of Natural Resources

10:35 03.06.2022
Recorded damage to Ukraine’s environment from Russian aggression exceeds UAH 200 bln – head of Natural Resources Ministry

Recorded damage to Ukraine’s environment from Russian aggression exceeds UAH 200 bln – head of Natural Resources Ministry

15:52 11.03.2022
Russian troops plan to surround Odesa from Voznesensk, Transnistria, Black Sea, city preparing for defense – mayor

Russian troops plan to surround Odesa from Voznesensk, Transnistria, Black Sea, city preparing for defense – mayor

10:33 19.02.2020
Environmentally interested public demands from govt division of Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry

Environmentally interested public demands from govt division of Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry

11:20 17.01.2013
Rada may hold hearings on environmental problems of shale gas production in Ukraine

Rada may hold hearings on environmental problems of shale gas production in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Nuclear regulator orders to transfer last power unit of Zaporizhia NPP to cold shutdown

USA to provide financial, humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by disaster at Kakhovka HPP

Building new HPP on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP requires at least EUR 1 bln and five years – Ukrhydroenergo head

National Securities Commission registers bonds of Nova Poshta for UAH 800 mln, DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia for UAH 10 bln

JCC resumes inspections in grain corridor after four-day pause, for first time in month – at Pivdenny port

LATEST

European Commission prepares pilot facility to guarantee export to Ukraine, promotes war insurance – Vice President

We constantly expect any criminal actions at ZNPP by occupiers – Energoatom head

Nuclear regulator orders to transfer last power unit of Zaporizhia NPP to cold shutdown

Inflation in Ukraine grows to 0.5% in May, but falls to 15.3% y-o-y – statistics

Water level in ZNPP cooling pond sufficient to meet plant's needs – Energoatom

USA to provide financial, humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by disaster at Kakhovka HPP

HPP capacity reduction due to Kakhovka HPP explosion to be offset by thermal generation to avoid outages – DTEK top manager

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP may lead to withdrawal of about 500 MW of RES generation from grid – Solar Energy Association

RGC using satellite equipment and neural networks creates 3D models of gas networks

Rada temporary investigative commission, National Police agree to introduce personal liability of heads of law enforcement agencies for illegal sale of cigarettes

AD
AD
AD
AD