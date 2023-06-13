Damage to environment due to bombing of military facilities in 2022 reaches almost UAH 300 bln – Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

Damage to the environment due to attacks on military facilities by invaders in 2022 alone is estimated at UAH 298 billion, Major Vladyslav Dudar, representative of the Department of Environmental Safety and Mine Action of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, has said.

As Dudar said at a roundtable at the Military Media Center, the relevant assessment, taking into account pollution of territories and emissions into the atmosphere, was carried out as part of the work of a joint working group with the participation of specialists from the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

The Military Prosecutor's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine registered the relevant criminal proceedings based on all the facts of the bombings.

"During this year [2023], we examined about 40 objects. Now, the State Environmental Inspectorate is conducting the appropriate calculations," the representative of the Ministry of Defense added.