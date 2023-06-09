Inflation in Ukraine grows to 0.5% in May, but falls to 15.3% y-o-y – statistics

Consumer price growth in Ukraine in May 2023 accelerated to 0.5% from 0.2% in April after slowing down from 1.5% in March, 0.7% in February and 0.8% in January, the State Statistics Service reported on Friday.

At the same time, inflation of 2.7% was recorded in May 2022, therefore, year-over-year in May 2023, it decreased to 15.3% from 17.9% in April, 21.3% in March, 24.9% in February and 26.6% in December.

Underlying inflation fell to 0.3% last month from 0.5% in April and 1.3% in March, the State Statistics Service said. Taking into account the fact that in May last year, underlying inflation was 1.4%, year-over-year it also fell to 15.9% in May from 17.2% in April, 20.1% in March and 22 .7% in February.

Since the beginning of the year, inflation in the country reached 3.8%, and underlying inflation was 3.3%, the State Statistics Service said.

As reported, in April, the National Bank of Ukraine improved its inflation forecast for this year from 18.7% to 14.8%, including in the second quarter, the NBU expected it to decline to 14.5%.