Economy

10:36 09.06.2023

HPP capacity reduction due to Kakhovka HPP explosion to be offset by thermal generation to avoid outages – DTEK top manager

2 min read
HPP capacity reduction due to Kakhovka HPP explosion to be offset by thermal generation to avoid outages – DTEK top manager

The decrease in hydropower capacity due to the need to reduce the volume of water discharged into the Kakhovka Reservoir, the lowest in the Dnipro cascade, will be compensated by an increase in thermal generation capacity, Dmytro Sakharuk, Executive Director of DTEK, has said.

"The whole system will now adapt in order, on the one hand, to reduce the volume of water discharged into the Kakhovka reservoir, and on the other hand, to ensure the sufficiency of balancing capacities at the expense of thermal power plants. Due to the fact that HPPs are producing somewhat less now, our plants, on the contrary, provide additional generation to the system so that consumers do not have blackouts," he said on the air of the Pryamiy TV channel on Thursday evening.

At the same time, Sakharuk noted that now the operation of thermal power plants, which, along with hydroelectric power plants, perform the function of balancing in the energy system, will be very important, especially during peak loads. He drew attention to the request of Ukrenergo to reduce consumption during peaks in order to facilitate the balancing of the energy system.

In general, according to him, the system is balanced, there are no balance restrictions, and imports come in small volumes.

"Most blackouts are in the frontline and border areas. The most difficult situation is in Donetsk region, where 10,000-20,000 consumers are cut off daily due to shelling," DTEK's top manager explained.

But, as Sakharuk emphasized, these are spot shutdowns not related to power shortages.

Tags: #energy #dtek #kakhovka_hpp

MORE ABOUT

12:02 09.06.2023
USA to provide financial, humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by disaster at Kakhovka HPP

USA to provide financial, humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by disaster at Kakhovka HPP

11:02 09.06.2023
Special service: SBU interception confirms Kakhovka HPP blown up by occupiers' sabotage group

Special service: SBU interception confirms Kakhovka HPP blown up by occupiers' sabotage group

09:51 09.06.2023
Destruction of Kakhovka HPP may lead to withdrawal of about 500 MW of RES generation from grid – Solar Energy Association

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP may lead to withdrawal of about 500 MW of RES generation from grid – Solar Energy Association

19:38 08.06.2023
Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir drops below 'dead' point, reaches 12.5 m

Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir drops below 'dead' point, reaches 12.5 m

15:58 08.06.2023
Level of water in Kakhovka Reservoir decreasing to 12.7 m after which pumping of water to ZNPP impossible

Level of water in Kakhovka Reservoir decreasing to 12.7 m after which pumping of water to ZNPP impossible

12:31 08.06.2023
Zelenskyy instructs to compensate for damage to residents affected by destruction of Kakhovka HPP

Zelenskyy instructs to compensate for damage to residents affected by destruction of Kakhovka HPP

10:02 08.06.2023
Zelenskyy calls on central, local authorities to help victims of terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP

Zelenskyy calls on central, local authorities to help victims of terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP

20:44 07.06.2023
Ukrainian intelligence: There is lot of evidence of Russia's military-political officials involvement in undermining Kakhovka dam

Ukrainian intelligence: There is lot of evidence of Russia's military-political officials involvement in undermining Kakhovka dam

20:06 07.06.2023
Zelenskyy, Macron discuss possibility of using intl mechanisms to investigate circumstances of blasting structures of Kakhovka HPP

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss possibility of using intl mechanisms to investigate circumstances of blasting structures of Kakhovka HPP

18:19 07.06.2023
Poland to send tankers, pumps to Ukraine to help overcome consequences of Russia's blowing up Kakhovka HPP

Poland to send tankers, pumps to Ukraine to help overcome consequences of Russia's blowing up Kakhovka HPP

AD

HOT NEWS

USA to provide financial, humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by disaster at Kakhovka HPP

Building new HPP on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP requires at least EUR 1 bln and five years – Ukrhydroenergo head

National Securities Commission registers bonds of Nova Poshta for UAH 800 mln, DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia for UAH 10 bln

JCC resumes inspections in grain corridor after four-day pause, for first time in month – at Pivdenny port

Russian invaders block data transmission from ZNPP radiation monitoring system – regulator

LATEST

RGC using satellite equipment and neural networks creates 3D models of gas networks

Rada temporary investigative commission, National Police agree to introduce personal liability of heads of law enforcement agencies for illegal sale of cigarettes

Building new HPP on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP requires at least EUR 1 bln and five years – Ukrhydroenergo head

Ministry of Energy initiates increase in electricity imports to Ukraine up to 2 GW over Kakhovka HPP dam break

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih suspends steel production to reduce water consumption in critical conditions

Ukraine to build new plant on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP – Ukrhydroenergo head

National Securities Commission registers bonds of Nova Poshta for UAH 800 mln, DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia for UAH 10 bln

Metinvest sends UAH 3.7 bln to help Ukraine during 15 months of war

JCC resumes inspections in grain corridor after four-day pause, for first time in month – at Pivdenny port

Nova Poshta opens first branch in Czech Republic

AD
AD
AD
AD