HPP capacity reduction due to Kakhovka HPP explosion to be offset by thermal generation to avoid outages – DTEK top manager

The decrease in hydropower capacity due to the need to reduce the volume of water discharged into the Kakhovka Reservoir, the lowest in the Dnipro cascade, will be compensated by an increase in thermal generation capacity, Dmytro Sakharuk, Executive Director of DTEK, has said.

"The whole system will now adapt in order, on the one hand, to reduce the volume of water discharged into the Kakhovka reservoir, and on the other hand, to ensure the sufficiency of balancing capacities at the expense of thermal power plants. Due to the fact that HPPs are producing somewhat less now, our plants, on the contrary, provide additional generation to the system so that consumers do not have blackouts," he said on the air of the Pryamiy TV channel on Thursday evening.

At the same time, Sakharuk noted that now the operation of thermal power plants, which, along with hydroelectric power plants, perform the function of balancing in the energy system, will be very important, especially during peak loads. He drew attention to the request of Ukrenergo to reduce consumption during peaks in order to facilitate the balancing of the energy system.

In general, according to him, the system is balanced, there are no balance restrictions, and imports come in small volumes.

"Most blackouts are in the frontline and border areas. The most difficult situation is in Donetsk region, where 10,000-20,000 consumers are cut off daily due to shelling," DTEK's top manager explained.

But, as Sakharuk emphasized, these are spot shutdowns not related to power shortages.