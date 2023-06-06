Economy

18:33 06.06.2023

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih suspends steel production to reduce water consumption in critical conditions

PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) has suspended steel production due to the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) by the invaders in order to reduce water consumption in critical conditions.

"Due to the undermining and destruction of the Kakhovka HPP by the aggressor, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih limited water consumption and paused a number of metallurgical production processes. The operation of virtually all water-cooled equipment was temporarily suspended. In this way, the enterprise will maintain production units and reduce water consumption until the situation normalizes," the plant said.

At the same time, the company will suspend steel smelting, and the production of rolled products. Only blast-furnace and coke production, and mining and processing plants, will remain in operation.

"The company's supply chain is stable and customer satisfaction is our constant priority. All orders will be fulfilled in full to avoid any inconvenience to them," the company said.

How quickly the company will be able to return to normal operation will be clear within the next three or four days after analyzing the depth of the water level drop in the Kakhovka reservoir, the company added.

The company said that in connection with the aggressor's attack on the dam of the Kakhovka reservoir on June 7, the limitation of water supply at the enterprise will continue tomorrow, and the lack of water supply in the plant management. Therefore, those employees of the plant management who have laptops will work remotely on Wednesday.

Other employees of the plant management, who do not have laptops, were asked by the management, in agreement with their supervisor, to take leave on this day without pay.

The administration will inform about the operation schedule for June 8 and the following days.

