Ukrzaliznytsia supervisory board takes no personnel decisions following recent searches by NABU

The supervisory board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia considered the situation in the company in connection with the recent searches by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), declared its readiness to assist law enforcement officers and fight corruption, but refrained from making any personnel decisions or recommendations.

"The supervisory board confirms its continued readiness to contribute to and fully cooperate with law enforcement and regulatory authorities in Ukraine. The supervisory board is sympathetic to the inspections by law enforcement agencies and hopes for an objective result of the investigation," head of the supervisory board Gebhard Hafer said on behalf of the supervisory board.

The document says that the supervisory board is making every effort to ensure that inspections and investigations are carried out in a transparent manner in compliance with all legal requirements.

It is noted that the supervisory board seeks to build and implement a corporate governance system that maintains the highest standards of virtue and zero tolerance for misconduct.

Ukrzaliznytsia proclaims a policy of zero tolerance for corruption and strives for the systematic elimination of corruption manifestations and their complete eradication. It is thanks to the well-coordinated, clear and systematic work of society and law enforcement agencies that it is possible to detect cases of corruption at all levels and prevent them," the statement reads.

As reported, on Tuesday, the NABU carried out searches in Ukrzaliznytsia and at the home addresses of a number of its employees, related to procurement for the needs of the industry, the company's chairman of the board Yevhen Liaschenko also gave explanations. A week earlier, the head of one of the departments of Ukrzaliznytsia was detained for bribery.