BRAVE1 defense cluster collects 230 defense tech projects over month

In the first month after its launch, the BRAVE1 defense cluster received 230 projects, dozens of them passed the examination, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for IT Development Oleksandr Borniakov said on Facebook.

"More than 230 developments have been submitted for BRAVE1. This is the result a month after the start of the platform's operation. At the same time, dozens of them have already passed military examination, some went on the fast track to the Ministry of Defense. Further developments will go into serial production," he said, noting that the main goal of the cluster was initially to supply innovative weapons to the frontline as soon as possible to effectively destroy the enemy.

According to Borniakov, Ukraine widely attracts international support so that Ukrainian developers receive expertise and advice from the world's best experts. "In particular, we plan to involve partners from NATO in the process. And, of course, we talk about our successes in defense tech on all international platforms in order to attract investments more efficiently," he said.

The Deputy Minister also appealed to everyone who has innovative ideas or defense-tech products that will help Ukraine win, to apply for BRAVE1.