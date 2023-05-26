Economy

11:56 26.05.2023

Kolomoisky, following Boholiubov, refuses to testify in High Court of London – PrivatBank

2 min read
Kolomoisky, following Boholiubov, refuses to testify in High Court of London – PrivatBank

Former PrivatBank owner Ihor Kolomoisky is not ready to maintain his line of defense against PrivatBank's lawsuit during cross-examination at the upcoming trial on the merits in the High Court of London, which will begin on June 12, PrivatBank said on Friday following the hearings held here on May 23.

"In addition, it was confirmed that none of Mr. Kolomoisky's witnesses is also ready to give oral evidence during the hearing on the merits," the state bank said.

The financial institution recalled that the hearing on the merits would concern PrivatBank's multibillion-dollar claim of fraud and misappropriation of funds, among others, against Kolomoisky and his partner Hennadiy Boholiubov, whose refusal to testify during the hearing on the merits became known at the judicial procedural hearing on March 29.

"Thus, there will be no witnesses at the trial who would testify in fact in favor of Mr. Kolomoisky and Mr. Boholiubov," PrivatBank says.

According to it, the defendants and their witnesses did not explain the reasons for refusing to testify. The bank believes that this indicates that the ex-owners of the bank do not have an adequate response to PrivatBank's allegations of their fraudulent activities.

As reported, PrivatBank, nationalized in December 2016, a year later filed a lawsuit in the High Court of London against ex-owners Kolomoisky and Boholiubov, as well as six British companies allegedly associated with them, and obtained a court order for a worldwide seizure of their assets in excess of $2.5 billion.

Tags: #privatbank

MORE ABOUT

19:12 28.02.2023
Court of Appeal overturns ruling on liquidation of PrivatBank's debtor with UAH 4.3 bln debt

Court of Appeal overturns ruling on liquidation of PrivatBank's debtor with UAH 4.3 bln debt

16:31 15.02.2023
Court upholds bail-in procedure in case filed by ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Dubilet

Court upholds bail-in procedure in case filed by ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Dubilet

14:53 08.12.2022
Economic court of Kyiv postpones claim of owner of PrivatBank eurobonds against bail-in

Economic court of Kyiv postpones claim of owner of PrivatBank eurobonds against bail-in

20:00 24.05.2022
PrivatBank claim against ex-owners to rise up to $4.5 bln as London trial adjourns until June 2023

PrivatBank claim against ex-owners to rise up to $4.5 bln as London trial adjourns until June 2023

20:17 22.03.2022
PrivatBank allows to make SWIFT transfers to pay for studies abroad, purchase goods for AFU

PrivatBank allows to make SWIFT transfers to pay for studies abroad, purchase goods for AFU

12:47 18.03.2022
PayPal adds option to receive money transfers to PrivatBank bank cards

PayPal adds option to receive money transfers to PrivatBank bank cards

14:55 17.03.2022
PrivatBank clients purchase war government bonds for UAH 300 mln

PrivatBank clients purchase war government bonds for UAH 300 mln

20:01 05.03.2022
PrivatBank transfers 28 bln dividends to national budget over 2021

PrivatBank transfers 28 bln dividends to national budget over 2021

11:47 10.02.2022
Court postpones consideration of Kolomoisky case against PrivatBank on invalidation of five refinancing agreements

Court postpones consideration of Kolomoisky case against PrivatBank on invalidation of five refinancing agreements

10:18 31.12.2021
PGO actively works on transfer of PrivatBank case for UAH 8.3 bln to court - Venediktova

PGO actively works on transfer of PrivatBank case for UAH 8.3 bln to court - Venediktova

AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

IMF mission for first review of EFF starts on Tuesday - fund

Michel to Zelenskyy: I strongly support preparation of new macro-financial aid to Ukraine for period after 2023

NBU tightens procedure for repatriation of interest on govt bonds by nonresidents, obliges to keep securities for at least 90 days

Grain initiative talks continue considering proposal of UN Secretary General – Dpty Minister of Restoration

LATEST

Ukraine to include Mozambique in list of countries receiving Ukrainian grain under Grain From Ukraine initiative

DTEK Energy machine builders produce first 30 railcars after relocation for DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia mines

NovaPay operator increases net profit by almost 3.4 times in Q1, 2023

Intl donors will provide Ukraine with extra EUR17 mln grant for housing loans for IDPs

Ukraine exports grain, quality of which checked by govt agencies and surveyors – UGA

Exports through grain corridor last week falls by 78%, vessels loaded but not inspected – UCAB

Ukraine, Germany to conduct energy audit of Ukrainian communities for EUR 2 mln

European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

DTEK in RES development focuses on market model without feed-in tariff - DTEK RES head

Uber launches new Uber Travel service in Ukraine, offering single solution based on info about previous travels

AD
AD
AD
AD