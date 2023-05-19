Economy

12:49 19.05.2023

Ukrhydroenergo, Italian We build sign memo of cooperation in construction of HPPs

PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo and Italian We build signed a memorandum of cooperation in the construction of hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) over the next three years.

"Recently in Rome, during a conference on Ukraine's recovery, a memorandum was signed between We build and Ukrhydroenergo on cooperation in the construction of hydroelectric power plants," the company said on Friday.

As the company informed, the document states the interest of the parties to cooperate over the next three years in the construction of new facilities.

"Within the framework of cooperation, it is envisaged to promote the introduction of modern energy-efficient and carbon-free technologies during the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, and support for the development of hydropower in Ukraine," Ukrhydroenergo said.

As reported, the company sets the completion of Dniester Pumped Storage Power Plant and the construction of Kaniv Pumped Storage Power Plant as a priority task.

