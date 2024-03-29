Zelenskyy on shelling of two HPPs by Russia: not only Ukraine, but also Moldova under threat

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said during a meeting of the Supreme Commander's Headquarters Staff (Stavka) that Russia's deliberate shelling of Kanivska and Dnistrovska hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) poses a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to Moldova.

"Russian terrorists have been hitting the Ukrainian energy sector again. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko, Chairmen of the Boards of Ukrenergo and Naftogaz Volodymyr Kudrytsky and Oleksiy Chernyshov reported on the damage and restoration work. We discussed the most effective methods of physical protection and their implementation at other facilities," the President wrote on Telegram.

Also, as Zelenskyy noted, Kanivska and Dnistrovska hydroelectric power plants became conscious targets of the enemy that night.

"The terrorist country wants a repeat of the ecological disaster in Kherson region. But now not only Ukraine is under threat, but also Moldova. The water will not stop in front of the border posts, just as the Russian war will not stop if we don’t stop it together in Ukraine in time," he said.

The Staff HQ participants also discussed the conclusion of contracts for the supply of weapons and ammunition in the near future and for the future.

In particular, according to the President, the need for air defense has come to the fore.

"Due to the intensity of the Russian shelling, it is necessary to replenish supplies faster. He instructed to strengthen work with partners. We are counting on their quick reaction," he wrote.

The President also said that this was the first meeting of the Stavka, which was convened by new Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksandr Lytvynenko.