Ministry of Energy calls fake info about planned introduction of electricity consumer restriction schedules

The Ministry of Energy has categorically denied the information disseminated in the media about the introduction of schedules for limiting the supply of electricity to household consumers in the near future.

"The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine officially declares: this information is not true! There are no plans to introduce any schedules for limiting the supply of electricity," according to a message on the Telegram channel on Monday.

According to Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko, quoted in the message, the energy system for almost three months, despite the terror of the enemy and the shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, fully ensures consumption.

"Thanks to the well-coordinated work of all types of generation, it was possible to cancel the restriction of electricity supplies to consumers," he commented.

He added that the energy system is now actively preparing for the new heating season, in particular, the Ministry of Energy, together with all the country's energy companies that generate, transmit and distribute electricity, has drawn up an optimized repair schedule.

"Currently, consumers can be disconnected from power supply only as a result of damage by Russian invaders to generation facilities and grid infrastructure," the ministry stressed.

As reported, Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Industry Research Center, believes that Ukraine will have to import about 1 GW of power during the summer consumption peak, as well as put into operation additional units of gas-fired thermal power plants in order to cover the power shortage arising from the NPP going into repair.