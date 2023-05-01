Economy

13:08 01.05.2023

About one third of measures under IMF program relate to governance and anti-corruption efforts – IMF representative

The role of the government in the economy during the war naturally increases and will likely remain elevated for some time given the huge spending needs on defense, social and reconstruction, so it is necessary to have an even stronger focus on transparent and efficient governance and expectations of continuous anti-corruption efforts, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Vahram Stepanyan has said.

"Under the EFF-supported program, the authorities have committed to safeguarding and continuing reforms to strengthen governance and anti-corruption frameworks, including through legislative changes. This area is an important part of the program," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The representative of the IMF said that, overall, about one third of measures under the program conditionality explicitly relate to governance and/or anti-corruption efforts.

Examples include the targeted restoration of asset declarations, and work on AML/CFT, he said.

"Many measures in the fiscal and financial sectors also have a transparency and governance angle, including enhancing transparency in reporting and management of risks in public finances, strengthening public investment management, improving revenue administration, and strengthening governance in SOEs and the financial sector," Stepanyan said.

