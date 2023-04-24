Economy

19:35 24.04.2023

Fish industry reform launched in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on improving state regulation in the field of fisheries, which launches large-scale changes in the fishing industry, the government portal reported on Monday.

"The bill was developed to take into account the wishes of all market players as much as possible, as well as to harmonize the legislation of Ukraine with the regulatory framework of the EU countries," Ihor Klymenok, acting head of the State Fisheries Agency, is quoted on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

At the same time, he expressed confidence that the industry would feel changes already in 2023.

According to the report, Law No. 7616 on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on improving state regulation in the fish industry, conservation and rational use of water resources in the field of aquaculture creates conditions for systemic reform of the fish industry.

The law changes the methods of public administration and focuses on the digitalization of the fish industry, in particular, a unified state electronic system is being created for managing the industry.

In addition, the law introduces a mechanism for declaring the right to fishing in electronic form. A system is being created to track the origin of aquatic biological resources.

By law, all fishing vessels are now required to have a means of remote control. In addition, the procedure for leasing hydraulic structures for the development of aquaculture is simplified.

The law introduces the unification of all types of use of aquatic biological resources for scientific purposes, establishes legislative requirements for fish receiving points as objects of accounting for caught aquatic biological resources and products from them.

