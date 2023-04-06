Economy

15:22 06.04.2023

Most profitable banks were PrivatBank, Raiffeisen Bank, Sense Bank, UkrSibbank, FUIB, Citibank and OTP in Feb, most unprofitable Oschadbank, Ukreximbank

State-owned PrivatBank received another UAH 2.413 billion in net profit in February 2023, subsidiaries of foreign banks Raiffeisen Bank – UAH 981.7 million and UkrSibbank – UAH 602.8 million, which accounted for 60.5% of the total profit received in February by 52 profit-making Ukrainian banks.

According to the data published by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on its website, the bank with Ukrainian capital FUIB is next with UAH 499.5 million and two more with foreign capital with Citibank with UAH 444.5 million and OTP Bank with UAH 429.3 million.

In addition, Universal Bank (monobank) showed large profits in February - UAH 347.4 million and state-owned Ukrgasbank saw a profit of UAH 254.5 million, as well as Industrialbank - UAH 196.1 million, Sense Bank (formerly Alfa-Bank) - UAH 196.1 million and ING Bank Ukraine – UAH 114.7 million.

The state-owned Oschadbank with UAH 396.5 million and Ukreximbank with UAH 204.8 million topped the list of 13 unprofitable banks, although in February they even managed to disband part of the reserves – by UAH 426.1 million and UAH 214.8 million, respectively.

Among small banks, Alliance Bank showed a significant loss - UAH 27.4 million, Motor Bank had a loss of UAH 24.8 million and Family Bank – UAH 21.0 million.

In general, in February, the net profit of banks fell to UAH 6.6 billion from UAH 14.9 billion in January.

At the same time, if in January the assets of all banks grew by UAH 16.3 billion, in February they rose by UAH 43.2 billion, including state-owned Oschadbank by UAH 9.63 billion, PrivatBank by UAH 8.3 billion, Ukrgasbank by UAH 4.92 billion, and Ukreximbank by UAH 1.69 billion.

Credit Agricole Bank also significantly increased its assets in February – by UAH 5.0 billion, Citibank – by UAH 3.21 billion, Pivdenny – by UAH 3 billion, Universal Bank – by UAH 2.6 billion, UkrSibbank – by UAH 2 billion, UAH 5 billion and Sens Bank - by UAH 1.9 billion.

In connection with the increase of the mandatory reserve ratios and the permission to form up to half of them at the expense of government bonds by the National Bank from January 11, banks' investments in government securities grew by UAH 24.8 billion in the second month of this year compared to UAH 20.9 billion in the first.

The portfolios grew the most at state-owned Ukreximbank (by UAH 6.2 billion), Ukrgasbank (UAH 3.2 billion), PrivatBank (UAH 3.1 billion) and Oschadbank (UAH 3.0 billion), as well as Sense Bank (2 UAH 0 billion), OTP Bank (UAH 1.4 billion), Globus Bank (UAH 1.3 billion), and UkrSibbank (UAH 1.1 billion).

