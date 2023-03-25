Economy

17:07 25.03.2023

Most SOEs to be transferred to management of State Property Fund – Shmyhal

Most SOEs to be transferred to management of State Property Fund – Shmyhal

The core strategy of the government remains to minimize the government's share in the economy while maintaining public control in sectors that are strategic and important for Ukraine's security, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said at a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and Head of the F State Property Fund Rustem Umerov.

"There are many plans for this year. We continue small privatization and resume large privatization. We are transferring the majority of state-owned enterprises to the management of the State Property Fund. We are developing a strategy for managing enterprises confiscated from sanctioned persons," the press service of the government said, citing Shmyhal.

According to the Prime Minister, the State Property Fund was instructed to implement the principles of the OECD in the management of state-owned enterprises.

In total, last year privatization brought UAH 1.7 billion to the national budget. After the change of leadership, the economic effect of the work of the State Property Fund amounted to more than UAH 5 billion.

