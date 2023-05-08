State Property Fund intends in 2023 to unite over 3,600 enterprises under its management, proposes to unite state's land banks

As of April, the State Property Fund (SPF) of Ukraine managed over 2,400 state-owned enterprises and state-owned stakes of shares, but by the end of the year it intends to increase their number to more than 3,600, First Deputy Head of the SPF Denys Shuhaliy said at an online forum devoted to logistics and industrial parks recently organized by UkraineInvest.

"At the moment, the state has 3,600 state-owned enterprises, of which a little more than 2,400 have been transferred to the State Property Fund. This is a large number, there are no such holdings in the world that can boast of managing such a large number of enterprises," Shuhaliy said.

According to him, 1,417 enterprises are currently under the control of the ministry and various departments.

The top three largest managers are: the State Forest Resources Agency with 295 enterprises, National Academy of Agrarian Sciences with 136 and Ministry of Justice with 130, Shuhaliy said.

"Our goal is to accumulate all the resources available in the state in a single and competent corporate management," the representative of the Fund said.

He called the transfer of confiscated Russian assets to the State Property Fund, and land banks under state control another task of the Fund.

"And our last direction is land banks and resources. There is a positive idea to combine all land resources for more competent management, to prevent corrupt transactions, etc.," the first deputy head of the State Property Fund said.