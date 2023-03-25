Economy

12:18 25.03.2023

Ukraine's group of creditors ready to extend standstill over period of IMF programme; Ukraine to negotiate with commercial creditors on new restructuring

2 min read
Ukraine's group of creditors ready to extend standstill over period of IMF programme; Ukraine to negotiate with commercial creditors on new restructuring

After a meeting with representatives of the IMF and the World Bank on March 23, the group of creditors of Ukraine (GCU) provided financial guarantees for a new IMF-supported EFF program for Ukraine, IMF Deputy Executive Director Vladyslav Rashkovan has said.

"The provision of financing assurances by the GCU entails an extension of the standstill from August 1, 2022 over the period of the IMF programme (2023-2027). An additional debt treatment to restore debt sustainability, once the situation is stabilized or at the latest by the end of the IMF programme (2027)," he pointed out the essence of the decision on Facebook.

The Group said it will extend the grace period provided that private external creditors deliver a debt treatment at least as favourable.

"Finally, the Group urges all other official bilateral creditors to swiftly reach an agreement with Ukraine on a debt treatment at least as favourable," the statement said.

The representative of Ukraine in the IMF said, in turn, on March 24, the Ukrainian authorities made a statement that after evaluating a number of alternative scenarios for the implementation of the necessary debt treatment, the government undertakes to take measures to manage Ukraine's public external debt.

"The goals will be (i) to restore Ukraine's debt sustainability; (ii) to preserve liquidity and reduce Ukraine's financing gap during the programme period," Rashkovan said.

"The Ukrainian authorities will assess a number of alternative scenarios for implementing the necessary debt treatment in order to maximize the efficiency and success of the process, being mindful of the objective to restore Ukraine's market access as early as practicable. The Ukrainian government has retained financial and legal advisors to support this process," the Ministry of Finance said on its website.

Negotiations with commercial creditors are expected to begin in early 2024, the ministry said.

Tags: #imf

MORE ABOUT

15:11 16.03.2023
Ukraine hopes to complete negotiations with IMF mission by weekend, get good news early next week – NBU governor

Ukraine hopes to complete negotiations with IMF mission by weekend, get good news early next week – NBU governor

20:14 15.03.2023
IMF mission notes progress in talks with Ukraine on new program, plans to complete discussions in coming days

IMF mission notes progress in talks with Ukraine on new program, plans to complete discussions in coming days

20:33 01.03.2023
IMF mission on future program with Ukraine to work in Warsaw from March 8-15 – Minister Marchenko

IMF mission on future program with Ukraine to work in Warsaw from March 8-15 – Minister Marchenko

10:37 21.02.2023
Ukraine expects IMF program to cover $10 bln of 2023 state budget underfunding – Finance Minister after meeting with IMF head

Ukraine expects IMF program to cover $10 bln of 2023 state budget underfunding – Finance Minister after meeting with IMF head

09:37 21.02.2023
Shmyhal discusses financial aid for Ukraine with IMF head Georgieva, expects to launch $15 bln program

Shmyhal discusses financial aid for Ukraine with IMF head Georgieva, expects to launch $15 bln program

09:15 21.02.2023
Zelenskyy: IMF commends sustainability of Ukraine's state institutions

Zelenskyy: IMF commends sustainability of Ukraine's state institutions

19:38 20.02.2023
Zelenskyy meets with IMF Managing Director Georgieva

Zelenskyy meets with IMF Managing Director Georgieva

09:18 20.02.2023
Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

11:35 18.02.2023
Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

20:03 17.02.2023
Mission completed, NBU governor, finance minister return to Ukraine after meeting with IMF

Mission completed, NBU governor, finance minister return to Ukraine after meeting with IMF

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, World Bank's delegation discuss financing of projects for Ukraine's restoration

Ukraine expects 45 mln tonnes of grain and leguminous crops in 2023 – PM

Govt keeps fixed price for electricity for households until April 30 this year

Estimate of Ukraine's estimated recovery needs revised upwards to $411 bln, needs in 2023 total $14 bln – World Bank

Cabinet allocates funds for purchase of 125,000 tonnes of wheat or corn to be sent to African countries – Shmyhal

LATEST

Assets of private pension system grow by 6.8% in 2022

Karlovsky Machine-Building Plant cuts net profit by 9.5% in 2022

Volume of completed construction works in Ukraine in 2022 decreases by 55% – statistics

ARX insurer becomes leader of Ukraine's insurance market in four performance indicators in 2022

Zelenskyy, World Bank's delegation discuss financing of projects for Ukraine's restoration

Ukraine expects 45 mln tonnes of grain and leguminous crops in 2023 – PM

Govt keeps fixed price for electricity for households until April 30 this year

Some 5 GW of generation still damaged due to Russian missile attacks - firsts dpty Energy Minister

Ukrhydroenergo head expects extension of current PSO on electricity for public until balanced solution developed

Inclusion of Raiffeisen Bank in list of intl sponsors of war won't affect work of Ukrainian subsidiary

AD
AD
AD
AD