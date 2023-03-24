Govt keeps fixed price for electricity for households until April 30 this year

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the fixed electricity price for households at UAH 1.44/kWh and UAH 1.68/kWh, depending on consumption, until April 30 this year, Taras Melnychuk, a government representative in parliament, has said.

According to his message on the Telegram channel on Friday, the decision is enshrined in amendments to government resolution No. 483 dated June 5, 2019 on approval of the regulation on imposing public service obligations (PSO) on electricity market participants to ensure public interests in the operation of the electricity market.

The period of validity of fixed prices for electricity for households expires on March 31 of this year, according to this decision.