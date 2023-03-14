Govt approves govt action plan for 2023 – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the Government's Action Plan for 2023, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"This document will allow us to systematize the work of the Cabinet of Ministers and central executive bodies this year. This also imposes more responsibility on all of us because each item has specific executors and deadlines," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

The prime minister said that the Action Plan consists of more than 500 tasks, in particular, bills, resolutions, programs and projects.