Epicenter intends to buy three land plots under its facilities in Kyiv

The Epicenter group of companies intends to acquire three land plots in Kyiv with a total value of more than UAH 160 million, where the Epicenter network facilities are located.

As follows from the agenda of the meeting of Kyiv City Council, the land plots are being sold to companies for the construction and maintenance of commercial buildings.

According to the draft decision, the area of a land plot at 6 Berkovetska Street in Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv is 0.77 hectares. The expert monetary valuation of the site is UAH 31.8 million. At present, a shopping complex and an office center with an area of 21,400 square meters owned by Epicenter K LLC are located on the site.

The area of the second site at 11 Bratyslavska Street in Dniprovsky district is 1.69 hectares. As indicated in the draft decision, the market price of the site is UAH 58.8 million. It houses a shopping complex with a parking area of 53,800 square meters owned by Epicenter K.

The third site with an area of 3.16 hectares and an estimated cost of UAH 94.5 million is located at 4 Viskozna Street in Desniansky district of the capital. A logistics center for issuing orders with an area of 19,500 square meters owned by Epicenter is located on the site.

Epicenter K LLC was established in 2003 and opened its first hypermarket in Kyiv in December of the same year. As of the end of 2022, the company's network unites 74 operating retail facilities under the Epicenter and Nova Linia brands in different regions of the country (four more facilities are temporarily closed).

As a result of hostilities, four Epicenter shopping centers in Chernihiv, Mariupol, Bucha and Kherson were completely destroyed. Despite significant losses, the company is actively helping the country. According to it, the total amount of assistance since the start of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine is hundreds of millions of hryvnias.