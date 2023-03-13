Economy

17:02 13.03.2023

Centravis continues to work at full capacity, attracts customers to recently opened production in Uzhgorod

PrJSC Centravis Production Ukraine, part of the holding Centravis Ltd., continues to operate main production in Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk region) at full capacity and attracted customers to its recently opened branch for production of pipes in Uzhgorod.

"Despite massive shelling on Thursday, we didn’t have any changes in power supply. Centravis production is running at full capacity. All equipment is running, the Hot and the Cold Shops are working," Artem Atanasov, Chief Sales Officer, said in a letter to customers.

According to him, the logistics team constantly monitors the safest ways to deliver finished products. Sales offices around the world in Essen, Milan, Krakow, Lugano, Houston and Dubai are ready for inquiries.

At the same time, he recalled that the company launched production in Uzhgorod a few weeks ago and had already received several orders from new customers for production at this production facility.

"This week I have visited our clients in Germany. We had productive and fruitful discussions which definitely would help us to find new possibilities for extending our cooperation," the Chief Sales Officer said.

As reported, in Uzhgorod on February 28, the official opening of a new production site of Centravis for specialized production of tool pipes for cars took place.

