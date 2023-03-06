Economy

18:54 06.03.2023

Economy Ministry worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 1%, improves inflation forecast to 24% - Deputy Minister

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine revised its macro forecast for 2023, worsening the forecast for GDP growth from 3.2% to 1%, primarily due to the assumption that hostilities will not end in the middle of the year, but will last "almost a whole year," said Deputy Minister Serhiy Sobolev.

"It seems that we have passed the peak of inflation - it is gradually starting to decline. We predict that it will decrease from 26.6% in 2022 to 24%," he said at a discussion organized by the Center for Economic Strategy (CES) on Monday.

Earlier, the Ministry of Economy predicted inflation for this year at 28%, and this forecast was included in the law on the state budget for 2023.

As reported, the National Bank in January worsened its forecast for GDP growth for 2023 from 4% to 0.3%, and inflation from 20.8% to 18.7%.

Tags: #economy_ministry

