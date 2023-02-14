Economy

16:02 14.02.2023

Metinvest produces shelters for soldiers based on drawings of Soviet archives with their modernization – CEO

Metinvest mining and metallurgical group produces mobile shelters for the military based on Soviet-era drawings, modernizing them in accordance with the conditions of today's war, Yuriy Ryzhenkov, CEO of the group, said in an interview with LIGA.net.

"It's an interesting story. Since the Soviet times, we have had drawings on how to produce these shelters. In the Soviet times, each enterprise had to produce something for the army. When the full-scale invasion [of Russia into Ukraine] began, we dived into the archives and found drawings of armored steel shelters, several types. For example, there are shelters for rest where you can sleep. There are shelters where you can wash and eat. There are shelters for storing documentation. The army is satisfied with these capsules," Ryzhenkov said.

According to him, in March-April, the company developed armored steel technology, certified it, and started production.

"All the armor plates that we have made are fired and checked. We order plate carriers, and then we send the finished body armor to the troops," the CEO said.

According to him, the number of equipment sent to the front is growing. "These figures change almost every day, but over the 11 months of last year, we have already donated more than 100 capsules, 25,000 helmets, and 150,000 bulletproof vests for the needs of the army. Now, every tenth representative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Police and the State Emergency Service wears bulletproof vests from Metinvest," the head of the company said, specifying: "We either made them with our own hands or bought them and handed them over."

