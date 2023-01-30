Energy Ministry hands over 7 tonnes of power equipment from four countries to Chernihivoblenergo

On January 30, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine handed over 7 tonnes of power equipment to JSC Chernihivoblenergo, which will help restore electricity supply to the residents of the border region, according to the website of the Ministry of Energy.

"Ukraine has been experiencing enemy strikes on its energy infrastructure for the fourth month in a row. The regions bordering on Russia, including Chernihiv region, are suffering greatly. Therefore, we must do everything in our power so that, despite the shelling, power engineers can carry out repairs as quickly as possible and to resume energy supply," Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

According to the ministry, the humanitarian cargo transferred to Chernihiv region is aid received from Italy, Lithuania, Azerbaijan and Sweden. It includes, in particular, generators, power transformers and materials needed for restoration work.

According to technical director of Chernihivoblenergo Serhiy Felyk, during February-April 2022, the invaders damaged more than 900 distribution network facilities in the region, and some of them after this period cannot be restored, including transformers of different capacities.

According to him, it is an unrealistic task to restore destroyed and damaged facilities in the grids of Chernihivoblenergo without support from the state and international partners.