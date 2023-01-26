Economy

16:40 26.01.2023

Financial plan of Ukrzaliznytsia for 2023 foresees net loss rise to UAH 20.2 bln from UAH 10.8 bln in 2022 if tariffs not changed

1 min read
The financial plan of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia for 2023, due to the heavy social burden and restrictions on cargo transportation, suggests a loss of UAH 20.2 billion compared to the expected net loss of UAH 10.8 billion in 2022, the company said.

"There are no plans to raise tariffs for freight and passenger transportation," the information says.

According to it, in 2022, the loss from passenger traffic amounted to UAH 13.3 billion, and the state allocated Ukrzaliznytsia UAH 10 billion to support liquidity and uninterrupted operation of the industry.

In accordance with the financial plan for 2023, the company expects revenues of UAH 83.9 billion, expenses - UAH 107.9 billion, EBITDA - UAH 8.4 billion, revenues from the state budget - UAH 1.7 billion.

Payments to the state are planned in the amount of UAH 22.8 billion, and capital investments - UAH 50 billion, which is four times more than in 2022.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #financial_plan

