Ukrnafta ends well workover with transition to overlying horizon of field in eastern Ukraine

PJSC Ukrnafta has completed a well workover with the transition to the overlying horizon of the field in eastern Ukraine, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

"Currently, the company's specialists are conducting a set of studies to establish the parameters for trial operation. This work will take several weeks," the company said.

At the same time, as Ukrnafta said, the company already has the first results, and they are comforting: according to preliminary data, the planned daily production rate of the well may be about 32 tonnes of liquid hydrocarbons and 17,000 cubic meters of gas.

In 2023, Ukrnafta also plans to build a new well and carry out preparatory work to start drilling six wells at once in 2024.

"All activities are carried out within the already exploited fields. This will help to maintain and partly increase the production rate," the company said.

Currently, Ukrnafta is conducting a strategic assessment of existing reserves and plans to acquire new licensed areas.

Ukrnafta owns 85 licenses for hydrocarbon production. It has 1,791 oil and 147 gas wells on its balance sheet. The company owns 537 filling stations, of which 449 are operating as of the end of December 2022. The rest are either damaged in hostilities or are located in temporarily occupied territories.