Economy

12:10 05.01.2023

BES hands over to ARMA Ermolino semi-finished meat plant valued at over UAH 350 mln

2 min read
BES hands over to ARMA Ermolino semi-finished meat plant valued at over UAH 350 mln

The Bureau of Economic Security (BES) has transferred a complex for the production of frozen semi-finished products under the TM Ermolino and its corporate rights, which the bureau seized in August 2022, to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA)

As reported on the BES website on Thursday, the enterprise includes a complex for the production of frozen semi-finished products with a total area of more than 4,000 square meters, a residential building with an area of 2,000 square meters, a warehouse with an area of 3,500 square meters, administrative, industrial buildings and other real estate with a total estimated cost of over UAH 350 million.

"The mentioned property belongs to a company, which is one of the largest producers of semi-finished products on the territory of Ukraine. Officials of this company were exposed in tax evasion on an especially large scale. During the pretrial investigation, it was established that the beneficial owner of a business entity is a citizen of the Russian Federation," the BES said.

In addition, BES employees found that during 2019-2021, company officials transferred funds to the transit-conversion group for cashing out without actually conducting transactions, which allowed it to evade taxes by UAH 150 million. Currently, the company's property and corporate rights have been seized and transferred to the management of ARMA.

As reported, on August 17, BES convicted Ermolino of tax evasion on an especially large scale.

The production of food products under the brand name TM Ermolino was established in 2008 at a plant in Dnipropetrovsk region, managed by Romerm LLC. The company produces a wide range of frozen semi-finished products – dumplings, khinkali, dumplings, pancakes, benders, cutlets, etc.

According to the unified public register, 70% in the charter capital of Romerm belongs to a citizen of the Russian Federation and Malta, Ilya Aleksandrov, and 30% to the Swiss JSC EBR Finanzholding AG.

Tags: #bes #ermolino

MORE ABOUT

17:28 27.09.2022
BES recommends including in sanctions list 23 legal entities associated with Russia, Belarus with assets of over UAH 1 bln

BES recommends including in sanctions list 23 legal entities associated with Russia, Belarus with assets of over UAH 1 bln

15:49 01.03.2022
BES to monitor cases of unjustified increase in prices for housing for IDPs, services and goods

BES to monitor cases of unjustified increase in prices for housing for IDPs, services and goods

12:54 17.08.2021
Duration, scandals accompany selection process for Economic Security Bureau director – EBA

Duration, scandals accompany selection process for Economic Security Bureau director – EBA

12:40 12.05.2021
Normal work of BES means end of shadow economy in one year or two – MP Hetmantsev

Normal work of BES means end of shadow economy in one year or two – MP Hetmantsev

AD

HOT NEWS

Ministry of Economy preliminary estimates fall in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 at 30.4%

Ukrainian agrarians provide country with over $20 bln in forex earnings in 2022 - Solsky

Ukraine agrees on supply of nearly 1,800 transformers, about 7,000 generators up to 100 kV – Kuleba

Govt to create security infrastructure, regulate circulation of weapons in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

Govt suspends electronic auctions in ProZorro system due to shelling

LATEST

Ministry of Economy preliminary estimates fall in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 at 30.4%

Ukrainian agrarians provide country with over $20 bln in forex earnings in 2022 - Solsky

Ukraine agrees on supply of nearly 1,800 transformers, about 7,000 generators up to 100 kV – Kuleba

Over 16 mln tonnes of Ukrainian food exported under grain deal

Ukraine's govt to focus on renewable energy, decentralized energy system

Govt to create security infrastructure, regulate circulation of weapons in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

Govt suspends electronic auctions in ProZorro system due to shelling

DTEK introduces new schedules of stabilization power outages in Kyiv region to balance supplies

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget in 2022 comes to UAH 911.1 bln, incl. in Dec – UAH 99 bln – Finance Ministry

Thanks to warm and clear weather, no consumption limits until 14.00 – Ukrenergo

AD
AD
AD
AD