BES hands over to ARMA Ermolino semi-finished meat plant valued at over UAH 350 mln

The Bureau of Economic Security (BES) has transferred a complex for the production of frozen semi-finished products under the TM Ermolino and its corporate rights, which the bureau seized in August 2022, to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA)

As reported on the BES website on Thursday, the enterprise includes a complex for the production of frozen semi-finished products with a total area of more than 4,000 square meters, a residential building with an area of 2,000 square meters, a warehouse with an area of 3,500 square meters, administrative, industrial buildings and other real estate with a total estimated cost of over UAH 350 million.

"The mentioned property belongs to a company, which is one of the largest producers of semi-finished products on the territory of Ukraine. Officials of this company were exposed in tax evasion on an especially large scale. During the pretrial investigation, it was established that the beneficial owner of a business entity is a citizen of the Russian Federation," the BES said.

In addition, BES employees found that during 2019-2021, company officials transferred funds to the transit-conversion group for cashing out without actually conducting transactions, which allowed it to evade taxes by UAH 150 million. Currently, the company's property and corporate rights have been seized and transferred to the management of ARMA.

As reported, on August 17, BES convicted Ermolino of tax evasion on an especially large scale.

The production of food products under the brand name TM Ermolino was established in 2008 at a plant in Dnipropetrovsk region, managed by Romerm LLC. The company produces a wide range of frozen semi-finished products – dumplings, khinkali, dumplings, pancakes, benders, cutlets, etc.

According to the unified public register, 70% in the charter capital of Romerm belongs to a citizen of the Russian Federation and Malta, Ilya Aleksandrov, and 30% to the Swiss JSC EBR Finanzholding AG.