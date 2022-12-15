Ukraine needs 2 bcm of gas, electricity for EUR 800 mln – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the country needs 2 billion cubic meters of gas and electricity worth EUR 800 million.

"In particular, we need support to purchase the amount of gas used to compensate for the damage from Russian strikes on other types of generation. It's about 2 billion cubic meters of gas," he said, speaking on Thursday at a meeting of the Council of the European Union via video link.

"We also need support with electricity for Ukraine – with supplies from the EU. Just as we can help you export electricity when we restore our generation, we need your help now to get through the winter. It's about the supply of electricity worth about EUR 800 million," he added.

According to the president, "any blackouts in Ukraine are blows to your social systems due to new waves of migration. Any attempts by Russia to show that allegedly Ukraine does not have sufficient stability is an attempt to show the world that Europe does not have sufficient stability.

"Therefore, I urge you to continue doing everything so that we can support the energy supply of Ukrainians. And I am grateful to each of you who are already helping with the supply of equipment and financial support," Zelensky said.