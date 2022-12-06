Ukraine's intl reserves of in Nov grow by 10.7%, exceed pre-war level – NBU

As of December 1, 2022, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to $27.951 billion (in equivalent), while at the beginning of November they stood at $25.244 billion, according to data from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) released on Tuesday.

"As of December 1, 2022, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to $27.951 billion. In November, reserves grew by 10.7% due to stable receipts of international assistance, smaller net sales of foreign currency by the National Bank and moderate debt payments of the country in foreign currency," the regulator said.