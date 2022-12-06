Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after eighth massive enemy missile attack – Ukrenergo

Transmission system operator NPC Ukrenergo has announced the gradual restoration of the Ukrainian power system after the eighth massive Russian attack on December 5.

"It takes a few more days to restore the volume of electricity production to the level that was before the missile attack on December 5. At present, all regions have reached electricity consumption limits. Unfortunately, there are already regions where consumption limits have been exceeded, so an emergency outage has been applied," Ukrenergo said, describing the situation in its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The company explained that emergency outages are a forced step used to maintain balance in the energy system.

"Depending on how electricity generation is resumed, the limits on its consumption will also change," the company said, adding that due to damage to some power plants and part of the power grids, electricity production in the country's power system has decreased, so emergency outages were applied.

At the same time, the company said that thanks to the brilliant work of the air defense forces, which destroyed more than 60 missiles out of 70, the enemy did not achieve its goals – to inflict the same amount of damage to the power system that occurred during the attack on November 23, and to push Ukraine into darkness and cold.

The company said that the repair crews are doing everything possible to provide power on standby schemes where it is possible. In particular, in most of Odesa region, which, together with Kyiv region, suffered the most, the power supply of critical infrastructure facilities has already been resumed: hospitals, boiler houses, water utilities.

As reported, according to Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba, about half of the region remains without electricity. DTEK, for its part, said that critical infrastructure was operating in Odesa, and Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko that the resumption of electricity supply to household consumers was starting.