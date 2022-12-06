Economy

15:30 06.12.2022

Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after eighth massive enemy missile attack – Ukrenergo

2 min read
Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after eighth massive enemy missile attack – Ukrenergo

Transmission system operator NPC Ukrenergo has announced the gradual restoration of the Ukrainian power system after the eighth massive Russian attack on December 5.

"It takes a few more days to restore the volume of electricity production to the level that was before the missile attack on December 5. At present, all regions have reached electricity consumption limits. Unfortunately, there are already regions where consumption limits have been exceeded, so an emergency outage has been applied," Ukrenergo said, describing the situation in its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The company explained that emergency outages are a forced step used to maintain balance in the energy system.

"Depending on how electricity generation is resumed, the limits on its consumption will also change," the company said, adding that due to damage to some power plants and part of the power grids, electricity production in the country's power system has decreased, so emergency outages were applied.

At the same time, the company said that thanks to the brilliant work of the air defense forces, which destroyed more than 60 missiles out of 70, the enemy did not achieve its goals – to inflict the same amount of damage to the power system that occurred during the attack on November 23, and to push Ukraine into darkness and cold.

The company said that the repair crews are doing everything possible to provide power on standby schemes where it is possible. In particular, in most of Odesa region, which, together with Kyiv region, suffered the most, the power supply of critical infrastructure facilities has already been resumed: hospitals, boiler houses, water utilities.

As reported, according to Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba, about half of the region remains without electricity. DTEK, for its part, said that critical infrastructure was operating in Odesa, and Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko that the resumption of electricity supply to household consumers was starting.

Tags: #ukrenergo

MORE ABOUT

16:03 05.12.2022
Ukrenergo reports hits on energy infrastructure, related emergency outages

Ukrenergo reports hits on energy infrastructure, related emergency outages

14:51 02.12.2022
Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

11:38 02.12.2022
Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

12:59 30.11.2022
Power shortage in power system decreases to 27% – Ukrenergo

Power shortage in power system decreases to 27% – Ukrenergo

16:38 28.11.2022
Due to emergency outages, consumption of household consumers in Kyiv limited to 4-6 hours per day – DTEK

Due to emergency outages, consumption of household consumers in Kyiv limited to 4-6 hours per day – DTEK

12:35 28.11.2022
Power system deficit on Mon morning up to 27%, emergency outages applied in Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Power system deficit on Mon morning up to 27%, emergency outages applied in Ukraine – Ukrenergo

11:51 26.11.2022
Ukrenergo head predicts reduction in energy shortage in power system over weekend to 25%

Ukrenergo head predicts reduction in energy shortage in power system over weekend to 25%

12:25 24.11.2022
Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after 7th massive wave of Russian missile strikes – Ukrenergo

Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after 7th massive wave of Russian missile strikes – Ukrenergo

16:46 23.11.2022
EBRD to allocate EUR 372 mln to Ukrenergo for repairs of damaged energy infrastructure

EBRD to allocate EUR 372 mln to Ukrenergo for repairs of damaged energy infrastructure

16:08 23.11.2022
Ukrenergo reports enemy attack on several energy facilities, power outages in all regions

Ukrenergo reports enemy attack on several energy facilities, power outages in all regions

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's intl reserves of in Nov grow by 10.7%, exceed pre-war level – NBU

Shmyhal hopes 'financial Ramstein' will be held in H1 2023

DTEK reports emergency power outage in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions

Energy system of Ukraine maintains integrity despite number of missile strikes – PM

Ukrenergo reports hits on energy infrastructure, related emergency outages

LATEST

Sanctions imposed against Metinvest shareholder Novinsky not to affect operation of group – statement

Ukraine's intl reserves of in Nov grow by 10.7%, exceed pre-war level – NBU

EBRD ready to support Ukrainian municipalities in de-occupied territories – bank president

Ukraine likely to need gas imports in Feb-March – adviser to Energy Minister

Shmyhal hopes 'financial Ramstein' will be held in H1 2023

German government not planning blanket Huawei ban

DTEK top manager praises work of Ukrainian air defense during another massive attack by aggressor on energy infrastructure

DTEK reports emergency power outage in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions

Energy system of Ukraine maintains integrity despite number of missile strikes – PM

Emergency power outages applied in Sumy region due to missile strikes – energy company

AD
AD
AD
AD